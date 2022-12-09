Buffalo grocery store mass shooter willing to plead guilty to federal charges if death penalty off the table, attorneys say

Read full article on original website
Doris Ann Lane
4d ago
Nawl he don’t get to choose what he wants. He didn’t think about all those innocent people he killed. So why should his life be spared.
Reply
19
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
4d ago
Let the families of the victims make that decision. He does not have the right to bargain or make demands!🤬
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to murder in 1978
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to a murder on Pooley Place in 1978.
Two women charged for alleged involvement in stabbing another woman inside Buffalo Public School
Following a stabbing incident inside a Buffalo Public School on Thursday, two women have been arrested and charged with assault. Read more here:
Buffalo murderer heading to prison for killing woman 45 years ago
BUFFALO, NY – 45 years after he killed a woman inside her Buffalo home, a 63-year-old man was linked to her murder after being arrested for a felony in Oregon. Using DNA, police were able to link John M. Sauberan, 63, of Buffalo to the murder. He was sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. As a result, he received a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. After a felony conviction in Oregon, Sauberan’s profile was uploaded to a national database, which linked him to the The post Buffalo murderer heading to prison for killing woman 45 years ago appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder
The shooting occurred on April 19, 2021, in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place in Buffalo.
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Slain Army vet’s mom, widow outraged as Harlem man is sentenced on assault charge
An unapologetic Harlem man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the brutal murder of a US Army veteran — a case that has drawn bitter anger over Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lenience.Christopher Saunders, 40, was convicted at trial in November for gang assault in the first degree in the 2018 stabbing death of Hason Correa in Harlem. “I didn’t go out there looking to hurt nobody,” a soft-spoken Saunders said in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I do feel remorse, nobody should have to die.” “I also feel like if I wasn’t there it could have...
Exclusive: Brother of James Murray wants case to go to trial
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg must decide whether to pursue a lesser charge in a high-profile case.Earlier this month, a judge dismissed a murder indictment against an Upper West Side nurse accused of killing her husband. She says it was self-defense.CBS2's Alice Gainer sat down for an exclusive interview with the brother of the man who was killed.Steve Murray is angry and frustrated."If Tracy is innocent of the charges, then let a jury decide that," he said.His brother James was killed in March 2020 after his wife, Tracy McCarter, stabbed him, she says in self-defense.READ MORE: Protesters rally...
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Currently, the teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
thesource.com
NYC Mayor Expands Police Power to Arrest and Commit “Undesirable” Mentally Ill New Yorkers, Now Faces Lawsuit
A legal challenge has been filed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to increase NYC’s power to take New Yorkers with mental illness into custody and have them psychiatrically examined and possibly committed. The challenge has been brought as part of an existing class action lawsuit...
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders
Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
wbrc.com
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (News 12) - A former New York City police officer will be spending 25 years to life behind bars for the death of his 8-year-old son in January 2020. Michael Valva, 43, broke down during his sentencing Thursday at the courthouse. He sobbed, saying he is heartbroken and grief-stricken by the death of his son, 8-year-old Thomas Valva.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Advocate
Suspect Charged With Hate Crimes in Stabbing of Transgender Woman
A suspect in the stabbing of a trans woman in November has been charged with hate crimes in New York, prosecutors announced last week. Alshon Williams, 49, has been charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime, first-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing as a hate crime.
Two charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Two suspects have been arrested and charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed on March 29, 2021, in Jersey City. Police arrested Khalil Kelley, 23, and Roger Pickett Jr., 22. Kelley is facing murder charges and multiple other related charges. Pickett is facing charges for being an accomplice to the murder of Taylor. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Kelley was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force at his place of employment in Hillside on Friday. The Hudson County The post Two charged for the murder of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot multiple times in vehicle on Thomas Street
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 7