Grant Wahl’s family reveals journalist’s possible cause of death at World Cup
The brother of influential US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, says he no longer suspects foul play in his sibling’s death. Grant Wahl, 49, had a “death rattle cough” from a stubborn case of bronchitis shortly before he collapsed while covering Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands, his brother Eric Wahl said. Eric previously speculated foul play may have been involved since the soccer writer was an outspoken critic of the Qatari government and received death threats after wearing a rainbow shirt to a match. But Tuesday, the brother...
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?
Find out what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, said following reports about why they split.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Has Avoided Seizure for Months. It Was Just Spotted in the Maldives.
Nord might just be the most elusive superyacht on the high seas. The $500 million Lürssen vessel, which is believed to be owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, left Hong Kong in late October and was due to dock in Cape Town, South Africa on November 9, according to the vessel’s automatic identification systems (AIS). During the trip, however, it stopped transmitting its location and ostensibly disappeared. Until now, that is. YouTube channel eSysman Superyachts has released footage of the superyacht traveling between two islands in the Maldives. The channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers, received footage from one “amazing”...
Police take down cocaine ‘super cartel,’ seize 33 tons of drugs
Police in six countries have teamed up to take down a “super cartel” said to be controlling a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, leading to dozens of arrests and large-scale drug seizures, the European Union crime agency announced Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been cuffed during “Operation Desert Light,” with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8 and 19. The agency said police forces involved in the investigation targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 33 tons of drugs were confiscated in Spain, France, Belgium,...
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Body of journalist Grant Wahl returned to US for autopsy, manager says, after his death at World Cup in Qatar
The body of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to the US and an autopsy is being performed after he died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, his manager said.
A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy
A news conference with Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior took an awkward turn when the kitty appeared.
France staff ‘blame England players for two of their stars catching flu and missing Morocco World Cup clash’
FRANCE team staff members are allegedly blaming the flu Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano are suffering from on the England players, according to reports. The defending champions beat Gareth Southgate's side 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday night. Since then, midfielder Rabiot and centre-back Upamecano have come down...
Lionel Messi confirms final will be last World Cup game ever as Argentina overpowers Croatia 3-0
Lionel Messi's lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday's semifinal.
Horrific video shows man, 82, attacked by rampaging bull in Spain
Harrowing video captured the moment an 82-year-old man was attacked by a bull and slammed into a wall during a festival in Spain. During the frightening incident Sunday at the Bou en Corda (Bull on a Rope) event in Ontinyent, the bull is seen charging the elderly man after he fails to outrun the beast, the clip posted by the Daily Mail shows. Screams are heard as the man is gored by the animal’s horns and thrown against the wall before falling to the pavement, where he’s seen motionless. The bull continues its attack before being pulled away from the helpless victim with...
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
