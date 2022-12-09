ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy