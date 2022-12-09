Read full article on original website
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us
Laura Ingraham discussed how Biden is cozying up to the CCP and how China has already pervaded many areas of America on "The Ingraham Angle."
natureworldnews.com
Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation
A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
NBC News
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s...
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
