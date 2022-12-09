Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Gas prices decline for five straight weeks, a welcome break for travelers
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Redesigned website makes it easier for Buncombe residents to look up tax information
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Everything you need to know about your property is now in one location online. Buncombe County Tax Collections and Property Assessment teamed up to launch the newly redesigned website, which went live Monday, Dec. 12. The goal was to make it easier for people to...
FOX Carolina
Strange sounds lead Asheville woman to bear den in backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina woman was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with an unexpected neighbor. Casey Vandergrift, a resident of Asheville, told Help Asheville Bears she was hearing sounds outside her home that she believed might be an animal in pain. HAB founder Jody Williams made a trip to assess the situation.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision in Asheville sends two people to the hospital; traffic impacted
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene of a head-on collision in Asheville Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) tweeted at 12:53 p.m. that crews were at the scene of a two-car crash on Riverside Drive under the Haywood Road bridge.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
This Abandoned South Carolina Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
South Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WLOS.com
Heavy rain coming to the mountains midweek, followed by blast of cold air
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system bringing heavy snow to the west and the chance of severe weather to the central and southern plains will impact Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina beginning early Wednesday. The major impact will be heavy rain and the possibility of...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road
Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
WLOS.com
"It will be transformational" Asheville officially breaks ground on housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on the permanent supportive housing project at the former site of the Ramada Inn. Construction should begin next month, after the first of the year, to turn the building into permanent supportive housing. This...
WLOS.com
Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
FOX Carolina
Application for proposed major development in Pickens County postponed
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns over a proposed major development in Pickens County filled the County’s planning commission meeting on Monday night. The proposal is near Lenhardt Road, Jim Hunt Road, Hinton Road, and Norman Road. That’s a few miles northeast of downtown Easley. The 650-acre...
avlwatchdog.org
Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
WLOS.com
Can'd Aid partners with Abby Bryant & the Echoes, donates instruments to Asheville school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nonprofit Can’d Aid is back at it again. The organization partnered with Abby Bryant and the Echoes to donate new percussion instruments to Asheville’s Lucy S. Herring Elementary School on Tuesday. The students thought they were just hearing a concert, but after the...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters seek screenings outside their benefits to better know cancer risks
Asheville, NC — Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death among firefighters. News 13's Deadlier than Fire series has focused on the need for occupational cancer resources for North Carolina’s firefighters. In Asheville, firefighters recently took steps aimed at early detection, outside what the city provides in...
WLOS.com
'Storm of the century': 30 years later, the Blizzard of '93 remains one of the worst
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 30 years ago this coming March, a winter blast like no other paralyzed the mountains. “This storm has produced record-low barometric pressure, record-high winds along the Gulf, and the Atlantic Coast,” said former News 13 weather anchor Ken Bostic during the storm. “It was...
WLOS.com
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
Weekend fire destroys multiple tractor-trailers
A weekend fire at an Upstate trucking company led to the destruction of multiple tractor trailers. The Duncan Fire Department was dispatched to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County, just after 6 PM Saturday evening, after a reported structure fire.
