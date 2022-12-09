ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Taina’: An Update on the Nickelodeon Show’s Teen Cast

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The 90s and early 2000’s Nickelodeon fanatics flocked to watch their favorite tween and teen programs. If you were a growing teenage girl, you probably enjoyed Taina . Led by Life With Mikey alum Christina Vidal, the show followed a young Latina girl attending a performing arts high school with dreams of being a singer. It’s been 15 years since the show’s end. But, the show remains a classic. While fans hold out hope for a reunion, some of the show’s stars have gone on to do other projects. Here’s an update on what they’ve been up to since the show’s end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNSzg_0jdLx1X900
(L-R) Actor Chris Knowings, actresses Khaliah Adams, Christina Vidal, and actor David Cohen – Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

Christina Vidal

Vidal starred as the title character and the glue of her group of friends. There were rumors that her diva attitude was the reason the show was canceled , and also suspicion that because the show had a core female audience, it was canned. According to Vidal, there were several reasons the show was canceled.

She told the LA Times : “They [network executives] didn’t really say anything…just that they’d replace it with a show about Master P and his son, Vidal revealed to LA Times. “But I think it had something to do with me getting a record deal.”

Source: YouTube

RELATED: How Nickelodeon’s ‘Taina’ Star Made History With Her First Film

Vidal also admit that she did have some behavior issues. “I was just partying, I was late at times – sometimes unprepared,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “My attitude wasn’t great, I was exhausted, and I was a kid trying to be responsible at work, but also being a teenager and going through normal teenager things.”

Since the show’s end, she’s continued acting, with guest appearances on Girlfriends and Being Mary Jane. She also had a record deal with MCA for a brief time and turned down an offer to lead The Pussycat Dolls . Vidal is now a married mother.

Khaliah Adams

Adams starred as Renée Aretha Jones, Taina’s best friend and the comic of the bunch. She also appeared on The Nick Cannon Show and did voiceover work for the network’s animated children’s series, Dora the Explorer . Per Nickelodeon Fandom , her last known acting credit was on the NBC series Lipstick Jungle in 2008.

While her Instagram account is private, her LinkedIn account details what she’s been up to. It appears she has transitioned from acting to life as an educator, with roles in alumnae affairs, enrollment, counseling, and more in the New York area.

Chris Knowings

Knowings starred as Lamar Carlos Johnson, an aspiring filmmaker. Before Taina , he appeared in the Spike Lee film Crooklyn as Nate Carmichael. He’s also appeared in Law & Order, New York Undercover, and 100 Centre Street.

After Taina , he joined the cast of Sesame Street in its 38th season in 2007 as the character Chris Robinson. His work on the show was well received, earning him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series in both 2009 and 2010. He currently stars in the series Nature Cat .

David Oliver Cohen

Cohen starred as Daniel Nathaniel McDaniel, a fellow musician. After the show, he appeared on the daytime soap opera As the World Turns, and performed in the national tour for Rent, before pursuing other passions.

He journeyed into the literary world, becoming a New York Times bestselling author with his first novel White Girl Problems , published in 2012 under the alias, Babe Walker. Cohen has continued to write other novels.

LaTangela Newsome

Newsome played Maritza Hogg, a rival singer, yet a frenemy of Taina. She was the diva of the friend group. She’d already had experience in the business before the show, appearing in music videos throughout the 90s, including Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” Jodeci’s “Get On Up,” Subway’s “I’ll Make Your Dreams Come True,” and Deborah Cox’s “Where Do We Go From Here.” She also appeared on Showtime in Harlem singing Chaka Khan’s “Through the Fire.”

Source: YouTube

Newsome also appeared on Shark Tank . Her LinkedIn profile lists her as an author and publisher, as well as an owner of the company BioRemix products.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Vibe

Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’

Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix.  Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheWrap

Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
tvinsider.com

A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’

In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
LOUISIANA STATE
Decider.com

Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?

Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household. The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him. Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.” The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?” He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see...
tvinsider.com

Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Decider.com

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Sitcom Legend, Dead at 71 After a Cancer Diagnosis

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy winning actress and one of a small handful of undisputed queens of the sitcom format, has died at the age of 71. According to Alley’s official Twitter account, the Cheers and Veronica’s Closet star’s surprise death came “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The native Kansan discovered Scientology in the year 1979 at the age of 28, after emerging from a divorce from her high school sweetheart and an addiction to cocaine. After going through a Scientology-affiliated rehab program, she scored her first major role was in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan....
TODAY.com

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

241K+
Followers
122K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy