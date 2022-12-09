Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist
It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
pdxfoodpress.com
Holiday cookie recipes, last chance for Xmas orders
We have everything you need for your Christmas feasting. Our menu includes individual dinners, merry meal packages, brunch favorites, hors d’oeuvres, handsome hams, tons of tasty sides, and dazzling desserts. Please reserve your feast by midnight on Wed., December 14th!. Dolci di noci cookie recipe. It’s cookie swap time!...
Eater
Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland
Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
hereisoregon.com
Gabbiano’s is the red sauce Italian restaurant Portland didn’t know it needed
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 5: Gabbiano’s, a new Italian American restaurant overflowing with warm hospitality, fun cocktails and melted mozzarella. Want to understand Gabbiano’s?...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Guests are welcome...
Cost of living in Portland, OR
We’ve broken down the cost of living in Portland, Oregon, comparing it to other states and the US national average.
KATU.com
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
KATU.com
Portland businesses face challenges this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Straub was hopeful to see a boost in foot traffic this holiday season. The owner at Premo's Toys said last year, there was a noticeable jump during the month of December. "We probably had double the amount of traffic which I figured would double again...
The weather app shows Portland snow, but how much is likely?
Some snowflakes are appearing again in the Portland area’s extended forecast, but will it be enough for a white Christmas?
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
Try these 5 food and drink spots that just opened in Portland
Just a few months ago, Portland was named 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.
‘The Pain Is Immense’: Oregon Man Accused of ‘Brutally’ Murdering Girlfriend and Discarding Her Body in Nature Park
Law enforcement authorities in Oregon have identified a 43-year-old man as the suspect in the slaying of his 27-year-old girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a nature park last week. A nationwide warrant was issued for Jose Antonio Caraballo, who is wanted on the charge of second-degree murder (domestic violence)...
hereisoregon.com
Portland’s haunted-themed cocktail bar, Raven’s Manor, is a winter horrorland all month long
Portland’s year-round haunted mansion-themed cocktail lounge, Raven’s Manor, has decked the halls with headless nutcrackers and stockings stuffed with severed body parts for its ‘Holiday of Horrors’ theme this month. All the usual spooky decor is there — from candelabras and spider webs to skeletons and...
KDRV
‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to have Christmas?’: Volunteers deliver trees, ornaments to families in need
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- What started in 2020 as an idea to give away a few Christmas trees has turned into what many consider a holiday tradition as they help deliver hundreds of trees locally and across the country. Chad Barker, the founder of The Giving Trees, said the nonprofit...
KATU.com
LLOYD CENTER SKATE TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest: KATU / Lloyd Center Skate Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
KGW
Northwest Portland family says man broke down their door and attacked while they were having dinner
A woman said that she in her children huddled in the bathroom holding knives and trying to call 911. Her husband managed to fight off the attacker.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
