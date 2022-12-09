Read full article on original website
Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, 43, formerly of Leetonia, passed away, along with her beloved dog, Jasmine, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan after being struck by an automobile while out running. Evie was born June 22, 1979 in Youngstown, a...
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
Julia E. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia E. Taylor, 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital, Boardman, Ohio. She was a resident of Assumption Village Nursing Home (Aventura) in North Lima, Ohio. Julia was born on July 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter...
Laura A. Stacy, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon. She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes...
Dale Lester Burton, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lester Burton, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, December 12, 2022. Born October 22, 1939 I Salem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Roth) Burton. Dale worked as an owner/operator truck diver for Jones...
Anthony Petrilla, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Petrilla, 96, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday evening, December 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Anthony was born on January 8, 1926 in Niles, Ohio, son of the late Sam and Josephine...
Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., Jefferson, Ohio
JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.
Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robalee Burns Dinopoulos, 88, of Clingan Crossing in Struthers, formerly of Poland, died Saturday morning, December 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Robalee was born November 25, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Reynolds Burns. Raised...
Jack Pittman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
Joyce Evanicky, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Evanicky, 70, of Lake Milton, Ohio, passed on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Addison Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio. She was born on August 21, 1952 in Lakewood, Ohio, the daughter of William Evanicky and Olive Lamb Miller. She was a 1970 graduate...
Vanessa “Net” Darby, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and...
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
Darla A. Martin, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla A. Martin, 81, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with her family by her side. Darla was born February 25, 1941, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jesse Maybee...
Tom Nick Kalogeras, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Nick Kalogeras, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s hospital surrounded by his family at his bedside. Tom was born on August 13, 1942 in Warren, Ohio. A son of the late Nick and Sophie Kalogeras. He graduated from Randolph...
Kieran Sullivan-Canacci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.
Colleen Manser, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Manser, 65, of Fowler, passed away on Thursday evening, December 8 at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1957 in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Kolaski) O’Brien and was a lifelong area resident. Colleen was a 1975 graduate of...
Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Kreatsoulas. He attended technical...
George Apris Costea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death. George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
Martha Jean George, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland. Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After...
