Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews13.com
DeSantis seeks Florida grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. What You Need To Know. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll seek probe on "wrongdoing" with...
mynews13.com
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
mynews13.com
New Florida insurance bill would stop recouped attorney fees over wrongfully denied claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are looking at a new insurance bill aimed at keeping insurance companies in the Sunshine State. This year, multiple agencies have left the market in Florida. Meanwhile, premiums for Floridians are sky high, and three times the national average according to the Insurance...
mynews13.com
Hochul administration launches effort to boost New York farms
New York state is launching a multi-agency effort to boost the agriculture sector, with an eye toward reviewing how farms are dealing with transportation, labor and housing issues. Farms have faced a variety of challenges in New York over the last several decades, with many agriculture operations like dairy producers...
mynews13.com
Central Florida parents have limited childcare options for autistic children
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The last time Jessika Barrera’s three-year-old son, Alex, went to daycare was in mid-October. Since then, Barrera has been searching for childcare, a process that can be challenging for many – and even more so for the parents of children like Alex, who has been diagnosed with autism.
mynews13.com
Ten years after Sandy Hook, Biden says U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to prevent gun violence
President Joe Biden on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which saw a gunman kill 26 people, including 20 children between six and seven years old. “Today, those first-graders should be sitting in eleventh-grade classrooms, planning for their high...
mynews13.com
Florida lawmakers hoping to aid ailing property insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers agree the state is in crisis over the ballooning price of homeowners insurance. But there's a big divide on how to fix it. Lawmakers are in the second day of a special session aimed at shoring up the state’s struggling home insurance market.
mynews13.com
California may not see a recession next year, UCLA Anderson Forecast says
LOS ANGELES — Despite increasing interest rates and inflation continuing to run at a 40-year high, California isn’t likely to enter a recession next year, according to UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg. What You Need To Know. Unlike the tech meltdown in 2001, when layoffs were concentrated...
mynews13.com
Cannabis industry continues to face questions in New York
New York's retail cannabis industry is still in its infancy, but regulators are already making changes that are meant to enable home delivery. At the same time, lawmakers are worried the current penalties for selling cannabis without a license will undermine the burgeoning marketplace, which is expected to be a multibillion-dollar sector of the economy.
mynews13.com
Lawmakers debating Florida's property insurance crisis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing...
mynews13.com
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
mynews13.com
Revitalization efforts continue in downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Road work on Pennsylvania Avenue is slated to wrap up by the end of the week, bringing excitement to shopkeepers who hope the new streets will bring more foot traffic to their businesses. The repaving of roads and expansion of sidewalks are part of a...
mynews13.com
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
mynews13.com
Events, cross promotion key to small town Main Street success
MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby. In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town. Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director...
mynews13.com
Green Monday, last-minute shoppers keeping online retailers busy
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — The second Monday of December, or Green Monday, is considered one of the busiest online shopping days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just like those days, retailers are pulling out all the deals. The difference on Green Monday is it's crunch time with not much time left before Christmas.
mynews13.com
Adam Sandler announces Texas shows in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Adam Sandler announced he is coming to the Lone Star State in 2023. The award-winning comedian said that his "Adam Sandler Live" tour would extend into 2023 and add 11 shows, three of which are in Texas. Sandler will start on Feb. 5, 2023, at United...
Comments / 0