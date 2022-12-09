ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Neighbors, Phillies Join Surprise Holiday Parade For South Jersey Brain Cancer Patient: Reports

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmjkp_0jdLw9zG00
Aaron Kline, aka "Mighty Aaron" Photo Credit: 6 ABC Action News (screengrab)

A beloved four-year-old brain cancer patient from South Jersey got the surprise of his life with a holiday parade of first responders, marching bands, neighbors and Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Kline, aka "Mighty Aaron," was all smiles Thursday, Dec. 8 during the procession past his home in Mount Laurel.

Aaron got to meet his favorite characters from Paw Patrol and the Phillie Phanatic.

"I don't know if there are words that can describe how much its meant," Aaron's mother Shana told FOX 29.

Kline added: "His highs are high and his lows are really low," according to 6 ABC Action News.

Aaron had a tumor removed and will start his fourth of six treatment rounds next week.

Even Santa Claus showed up with a bag full of toys.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide

Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Red Lobster Shutters After 45 Years On Jersey Shore

Red Lobster closed its last Monmouth County restaurant after more than 45 years of business.The eatery was located at 2200 Route 35 in Oakhurst.“Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving…
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey

A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy