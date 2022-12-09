Neighbors, Phillies Join Surprise Holiday Parade For South Jersey Brain Cancer Patient: Reports

Aaron Kline, aka "Mighty Aaron" Photo Credit: 6 ABC Action News (screengrab)

A beloved four-year-old brain cancer patient from South Jersey got the surprise of his life with a holiday parade of first responders, marching bands, neighbors and Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Kline, aka "Mighty Aaron," was all smiles Thursday, Dec. 8 during the procession past his home in Mount Laurel.

Aaron got to meet his favorite characters from Paw Patrol and the Phillie Phanatic.

"I don't know if there are words that can describe how much its meant," Aaron's mother Shana told FOX 29.

Kline added: "His highs are high and his lows are really low," according to 6 ABC Action News.

Aaron had a tumor removed and will start his fourth of six treatment rounds next week.

Even Santa Claus showed up with a bag full of toys.

