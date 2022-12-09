Read full article on original website
Related
Florida State lands commitment from South Florida DL Jamorie Flagg
Florida State has landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg. Flagg announced the news of his commitment on his social media account moments ago. FSU was Flagg's first offer all the way back in March of 2021. He has since picked up scholarships...
Former Florida State linebacker utilizing Official Visit to Big 12 program
The former Seminole continues to explore his options in the portal.
FSU Defensive Tackle set to return in 2023
Another piece on the defensive front is running it back in Tallahassee.
Florida State shocks Penn State DB commit Conrad Hussey during Official Visit
The Seminoles are a legitimate contender to flip Hussey leading up to the Early Signing Period.
Seminoles pushing for Kyle Morlock as second tight end transfer in 2023 class
Florida State wants to pair the 6-foot-7 athlete alongside recent commitment, Jaheim Bell.
BREAKING: South Carolina tight end transfer commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have landed one of the most coveted transfers on the market.
UCF CB transfer Davonte Brown details official visit to Florida State
Brown was able to meet with the Seminoles' coaching staff, a former teammate at UCF, and more during his trip to Tallahassee.
Florida State to host multiple Transfer Portal prospects on campus for second straight weekend
The Seminoles continue to flex their recruiting muscles in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Jaheim Bell Transfers To FSU
Tight end Jaheim Bell has officially left South Carolina and will transfer to Florida State.
hypebeast.com
Florida A&M Receives Its Own Nike LeBron 20 PE
This past September marked the beginning of a new chapter between LeBron James and. with the official unveiling of his latest signature: the LeBron 20. Since then, the hoops-centric silhouette has seen a wealth of inline colorways hit the market and was recently fashioned in an exclusive palette for Miami Art Week. And now the silhouette is being lobbed into the NCAA ecosystem in the form of a special player exclusive for Florida A&M.
famunews.com
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom
Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
ecbpublishing.com
Coach Kennedy to be honored for 500th Win
Jefferson County K-12 and the Monticello community are honoring Coach Pat Kennedy for his 500th career win on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. before the Jefferson Tigers’ home basketball game facing Community Leadership Academy. Legendary sports announcer Gene Deckerhoff will be presenting Coach Kennedy with a commemorative basketball celebrating the 500 wins.
WCTV
From heat to normal: Cooler temperatures on the way after a warm start to December
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As December (and meteorological fall) started, it didn’t quite feel like the 12th month of the year. Temperatures were well above normal in the Southeast – including the Big Bend and South Georgia. The average temperatures for Tallahassee and Valdosta were at or over...
WCTV
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Tallahassee Doctor Cleared In Medical Pot Probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients, finding the Florida Department of Health failed to prove wrongdoing. The Department of Health sought to strip physician Joseph Dorn of his medical
Holiday Stroll at Cascades Park entertains visitors
People in Tallahassee are getting in the holiday spirit by enjoying live music and free hot cocoa.
WCTV
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Missing 14-year-old Florida girl found safe
Authorities canceled the Missing Child Alert for Abbie Tomlinson on Monday.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say
PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
westorlandonews.com
FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
Comments / 0