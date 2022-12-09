ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Florida A&M Receives Its Own Nike LeBron 20 PE

This past September marked the beginning of a new chapter between LeBron James and. with the official unveiling of his latest signature: the LeBron 20. Since then, the hoops-centric silhouette has seen a wealth of inline colorways hit the market and was recently fashioned in an exclusive palette for Miami Art Week. And now the silhouette is being lobbed into the NCAA ecosystem in the form of a special player exclusive for Florida A&M.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Coach Kennedy to be honored for 500th Win

Jefferson County K-12 and the Monticello community are honoring Coach Pat Kennedy for his 500th career win on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. before the Jefferson Tigers’ home basketball game facing Community Leadership Academy. Legendary sports announcer Gene Deckerhoff will be presenting Coach Kennedy with a commemorative basketball celebrating the 500 wins.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Shooting in Tallahassee leaves one person with injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot inside his apartment Monday evening, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A Watch Commander with TPD told WCTV it happened on the 2400 block of Jackson Bluff Road at the Boulevard Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Florida teen from Taylor County found safe, officials say

PERRY, Fla. - Within two hours of issuing a statewide alert for a missing Florida teen, officials say she was found safe. Law enforcement officials were searching for a 14-year-old girl who may have been traveling with an 82-year-old woman. The Missing Child Alert was issued around 3:50 a.m. Monday but ended around 5:40 a.m.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

FAMU President Gets Raise, Bonus, Contract Extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the Board of Trustees can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy