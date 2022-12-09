ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news

It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo, 49ers WAGs can’t get enough of QB Brock Purdy in blowout win

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy certainly won the hearts of Niners fans on Sunday — the significant others of 49ers players, in particular. As the 49ers spoiled Tom Brady’s California homecoming with a 35-7 blowout win over the Buccaneers, Olivia Culpo led the charge in congratulating Purdy, who connected with the model’s boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, in the Week 14 victory. “Ok ok ok ok he is PURDY MUCH REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!!” Culpo, 30, exclaimed in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, along with two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

49ers offer Deebo Samuel injury update

San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel suffered a worrying injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, the 49ers said Samuel had likely avoided a worst-case scenario, though he will certainly be sidelined. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial belief is that Samuel suffered...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

