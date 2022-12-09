SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO