APS now accepting proposals for repurposing Sable and Paris elementary schools

Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light showNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
APS chief of staff nominated to serve as interim superintendent
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools chief of staff Mark Seglem has been nominated to serve as interim superintendent next semester as superintendent Rico Munn prepares to leave the district in a phased exit. The board of education voted to nominate Seglem as interim at its Tuesday meeting by a 5-2...
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: APS needs to find a leader like the one it didn’t had to lose
Aurora residents need not look any further than Denver to see how badly things might go as they bring on board a new leader of Aurora Public Schools. Unwisely, APS Superintendent Rico Munn and the APS school board have parted ways. Munn was that rare public official whose passion was...
sentinelcolorado.com
French ambassador to recognize Aurora’s Global Village Academy Monday
AURORA | The French ambassador to the United States will present the Global Village Academy charter schools in Aurora and Douglas County with a seal of recognition for their French language education Monday, making them the only two schools in Colorado with the distinction. French ambassador Philippe Etienne will present...
sentinelcolorado.com
Munn: Departure prompted by ‘conflict of vision’ with school board
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn’s previously unexplained decision to step down from the helm of Colorado’s fifth-largest school district was prompted by a “conflict of vision” between himself and the school board about the district’s future. That’s how Munn and school board...
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievement
Northeast Elementary staffPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Solution Tree, an education company specializing in professional development for educators, recognized DougCo's Northeast Elementary for its sustained success in raising student achievement through its Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) at Work program.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver schools investigated former principal over $175K in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Gazette and interviews.
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
highlandsranchherald.net
Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport
Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. “I can rarely...
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
SVVSD students win global artificial intelligence competition
A team of St. Vrain Valley Schools students won first place in the fifth annual World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth, the school district’s Innovation Center announced Thursday. The center’s Artificial Intelligence Leadership Team competed against students from the United Arab Emirates, Australia, India, Greece and other countries in...
Painting company helps homeowner caught in contractor dispute
After the homeowner paid $10,000 upfront, a portion of the work was completed. But a month later, equipment and trash remain on the floor in addition to half-finished projects.
JBS-owned meat processing plant worker’s union votes to strike
A local workers union for a meat processing plant's employees voted to strike after three months of negotiations, the organization announced Saturday.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Three RTD light rail lines will see service disruption downtown starting Tuesday
RTD riders needing to get downtown this week should prepare as three light rail lines will experience service disruption starting Tuesday.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
coloradopolitics.com
Jeffco prosecutors did not have enough evidence to convict man, appeals court rules
Colorado's second-highest court overturned a man's conviction for sex crimes against a child, determining last week that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove his guilt. James C. Johnson disputed at trial and on appeal that he was even the person who pulled a pickup truck alongside a 10-year-old...
Carvana plans to open Denver car vending machine despite bankruptcy worries
Despite reports of bankruptcy worries, Carvana, the used car retailer known for its car vending machine locations, has announced plans to open its Denver location in the new year.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
