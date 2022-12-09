ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday

FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
Transportation Today News

Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently released its list of priority projects in the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a railroad line that spans from Boston to Washington, D.C. The NEC Project Inventory guides up to $24 billion in funding FRA will invest in NEC intercity passenger rail service. “Modernizing and expanding the NEC through a transparent […] The post Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor appeared first on Transportation Today.
WASHINGTON, DC
constructiondive.com

5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023

2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
freightwaves.com

Railroad barons are reconsidering the playbook that made them rich

Usually when I sit down to read prestigious publications targeted at insidery urbanites, I do not get the opportunity to learn about railroad management. But the last few months have given us lengthy features about just that in publications like New York Magazine, The New York Times and Slate. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Builder

Apartment Construction Is Forecasted to Support the Building Industry

According to new data from Research and Markets, the construction industry in the U.S. is expected to grow by 6.5% to reach $1,338,125 million in 2022, and the growth momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate. The report forecasts that construction output is expected to reach $1,658,038.6 million by 2026, which is largely supported by apartment construction.
professionalroofing.net

Construction job openings dropped in October

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey shows the construction industry registered 371,000 job openings in October, which is down 52,000 from September and 21,000 from October 2021, according to www.abc.org. The survey defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting.
outsidetheboxmom.com

How To Improve Working Conditions For Construction Workers

Construction work is one of the most dangerous professions in the world. Every day, construction workers face the risk of serious injury or death on the job. In many cases, these accidents could be prevented if employers took simple steps to improve working conditions. In this blog post, we will discuss some ways that employers can improve safety and working conditions for their construction workers.
freightwaves.com

Norfolk Southern moving away from furloughs to help improve labor relations

Norfolk Southern will deemphasize the use of furloughs as a way to cut costs during market down cycles. The plan comes as two activist investors are pressing NS (NYSE: NSC) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) via shareholder proposals to address paid sick leave. The Class I railroads have used furloughing...
freightwaves.com

Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down

Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...

