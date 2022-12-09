Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently released its list of priority projects in the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a railroad line that spans from Boston to Washington, D.C. The NEC Project Inventory guides up to $24 billion in funding FRA will invest in NEC intercity passenger rail service. “Modernizing and expanding the NEC through a transparent […] The post Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor appeared first on Transportation Today.
constructiondive.com
5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023
2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
freightwaves.com
Railroad barons are reconsidering the playbook that made them rich
Usually when I sit down to read prestigious publications targeted at insidery urbanites, I do not get the opportunity to learn about railroad management. But the last few months have given us lengthy features about just that in publications like New York Magazine, The New York Times and Slate. The...
Builder
Apartment Construction Is Forecasted to Support the Building Industry
According to new data from Research and Markets, the construction industry in the U.S. is expected to grow by 6.5% to reach $1,338,125 million in 2022, and the growth momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate. The report forecasts that construction output is expected to reach $1,658,038.6 million by 2026, which is largely supported by apartment construction.
freightwaves.com
STB chairman slams Union Pacific over lack of information about embargoes
Chairman Marty Oberman has “serious concerns” about the lack of data that Union Pacific has provided to the Surface Transportation Board ahead of a two-day hearing on the railroad’s use of embargoes. UP (NYSE: UNP) executives will be in Washington next Tuesday and Wednesday to explain why...
professionalroofing.net
Construction job openings dropped in October
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey shows the construction industry registered 371,000 job openings in October, which is down 52,000 from September and 21,000 from October 2021, according to www.abc.org. The survey defines a job opening as any unfilled position for which an employer is actively recruiting.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Improve Working Conditions For Construction Workers
Construction work is one of the most dangerous professions in the world. Every day, construction workers face the risk of serious injury or death on the job. In many cases, these accidents could be prevented if employers took simple steps to improve working conditions. In this blog post, we will discuss some ways that employers can improve safety and working conditions for their construction workers.
freightwaves.com
Norfolk Southern moving away from furloughs to help improve labor relations
Norfolk Southern will deemphasize the use of furloughs as a way to cut costs during market down cycles. The plan comes as two activist investors are pressing NS (NYSE: NSC) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) via shareholder proposals to address paid sick leave. The Class I railroads have used furloughing...
freightwaves.com
Class 8 truck orders — nowhere to go but down
Class 8 truck orders posted a respectable 33,000 units in November. But they fell for a second consecutive month after record bookings in September. Supply chain issues, growing backlogs and a slowing economy are likely to prevent big monthly orders in the near term. Orderbooks are fully open. Pent-up demand...
