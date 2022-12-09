ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Gang unit secures another Athens indictment

A special gang prosecution unit run out of the state Attorney General’s Office has secured the indictment of another suspected gang member from Athens, the fifth so far: Kalip Sherman is 24 years old, from Athens. From the Georgia News Network…. Kalip Sherman, suspected of running with the Trey...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jackson County authorities warn residents about increasing mail theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
southarkansassun.com

Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant

The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The panel for December 9, 2022

Our panel discusses this week’s runoff election for US Senate, and recaps the latest Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash

A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

