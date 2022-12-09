JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO