Gang unit secures another Athens indictment
A special gang prosecution unit run out of the state Attorney General’s Office has secured the indictment of another suspected gang member from Athens, the fifth so far: Kalip Sherman is 24 years old, from Athens. From the Georgia News Network…. Kalip Sherman, suspected of running with the Trey...
Red and Black
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
fox5atlanta.com
Jackson County authorities warn residents about increasing mail theft
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Jackson County authorities have issued a warning to residents about a growing crime in the area: mail theft. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office said thieves know people tend to mail money to their loved ones around the holidays. So, if you can avoid it, please do. Over the past few weeks, they said they have noticed a large amount of mail thefts throughout the county.
Area briefs: Ginn out as Authority Director in Danielsville, pedestrian killed in crash in Hartwell
A man arrested in Stephens County is facing child sex charges in Oconee County. The GBI says 32 year-old Alan Savage is charged with a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. This evening’s meeting of the Oconee County Planning Commission is set for 7 o’clock at the courthouse...
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juveniles make inappropriate remarks and gestures to passing motorists; passenger arrested for drugs after traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
Masked man shoots woman to death at Gwinnett County car dealership, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8
A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
southarkansassun.com
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant
The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
15-year-old mother missing for nearly a week found safe, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 15-year-old mother has been found safe after disappearing Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Junia Mayfield was found Thursday in Clayton County around 11:15 a.m. Clayton County police...
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: The panel for December 9, 2022
Our panel discusses this week’s runoff election for US Senate, and recaps the latest Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission meeting. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
