Tyrus to make first NWA World title defense against Matt Cardona

By Ian Carey
 4 days ago

Tyrus won the title in a triple-threat match at Hard Times.

The first challenger for Tyrus' NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be former champion, Matt Cardona.

The NWA revealed on Friday that Tyrus vs. Cardona will happen on the company's next pay-per-view, although an official date for the show has yet to be announced.

A contract signing between the two will take place on the NWA's first-ever live edition of Power on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Tickets for the show went on sale today.

Cardona won the title from Trevor Murdoch in February but was forced to vacate it in June after suffering a torn biceps. Murdoch regained the vacated title in a four-way match at Alwayz Ready but then lost it to Tyrus at Hard Times in a triple-threat match that also involved Cardona. Now, Cardona is claiming he was never pinned to lose the title and deserves a one-on-one match with the champion.

"Matt Cardona continues to argue that he is the uncrowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion — as even after Hard Times 3’s triple threat match that saw Tyrus crowned the new champion, Cardona has proclaimed: 'My rematch is still required! I’ve never been pinned to lose the 10 lbs of Gold!!'" NWA's press release reads.

"NWA President William Patrick Corgan wants to put the matter to rest once and for all, so at the first-ever NWA LIVE Powerrr in Knoxville, TN, the One-on-One rematch between NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and former champion Matt Cardona at the NWA’s next Pay-Per-View will be set in stone during the official contract signing in the middle of the ring!!!"

