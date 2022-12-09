ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

My Neighborhood: What Johnny Riddle Loves About Franklinton

Franklinton has become a magnet for artists and art, helping to kickstart the revitalization of this once-neglected section of the city. And who better to help us take an art-centric tour than Johnny Riddle, executive director of the Franklinton Arts District and a member of the Franklinton Area Commission?. 400...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Holidays: Five Clintonville Shops for the Sweets Lover in Your Life

Clintonville has you covered for holiday desserts, whether you’re looking for gifts or something to liven up your own festive party table. You’ll find classic sweets for traditionalists and unusual flavors for the more daring on your gift list at these five women-owned shops. Visit early in the day for the best selection.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Irina and Nicolas Miller

Dec. 17, 2021 | “A night under the stars” was the perfectly executed theme of Irina (Gurchunov) and Nicolas Miller’s wedding, which took place one year ago this week. The pair met back in 2016 at Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood, New York, where Irina was enjoying a girls’ weekend and Nic was celebrating a bachelor party. “Our groups started talking, and Nic and I hit it off right away,” Irina says. “We found out that one of my best friends from high school in St. Louis was one of Nic’s friends in college in New York. I called her to make sure she approved, and she did.” The pair dated long-distance for nearly a year, “before I convinced Nic to move to Columbus,” she adds.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Song Lan Restaurant Debuts in Dublin; Hashi Closes in Granville

The owners of the 1126 Restaurant in the Short North have introduced an upscale sushi spot called Song Lan Restaurant to Bridge Park, replacing Hen Quarter at 6628 Riverside Drive. Song Lan offers a wide variety of sashimi, nigiri and maki, including specialty rolls that range from $15-$25. Non-sushi options include udon and hibachi entrees.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy