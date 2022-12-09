Read full article on original website
Vasseur confirmed as new Ferrari team principal
Ferrari has confirmed former Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur as its new team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto. Two weeks after Binotto’s resignation was announced, Ferrari has named Vasseur in the role after he was heavily-linked with the position since before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vasseur arrives with a wealth of experience in motorsport, most recently leading Renault for a short while before becoming team principal and CEO of Sauber (now Alfa Romeo).
O’Ward eyeing F1 and then IndyCar return
Pato O’Ward believes he would be able to return to IndyCar in future if he ever gets the chance to race in Formula 1, so has to prioritize such a switch. The Mexican is under a long-term contract with Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar but has also tested for the F1 team and drove in FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year. While McLaren has two young drivers in the race seats in the form of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and O’Ward sees himself as a team leader in the United States, he says he’s still targeting an F1 move at some stage.
Kurtz steps up to LMP2 with Algarve for Michelin Endurance Cup
CrowdStrike Racing is taking a competitive step up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023 with a new LMP2 effort for George Kurtz, Ben Hanley and Matt McMurry. CrowdStrike Racing with Algarve Pro Racing will contest the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds — Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans — for the new season.
Newey certain penalty amid aero rule change will affect Red Bull
Adrian Newey says the aerodynamic testing penalty that Red Bull is facing for breaching the cost cap, coupled with a change in floor regulations, will have an impact on the team’s performance. Red Bull was handed a significant fine as well as having its wind tunnel and computational fluid...
Seidl will hire a new team principal for Alfa Romeo
New Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl will help install a new team principal at Alfa Romeo following his move from McLaren. Seidl is replacing Ferrari-bound Frederic Vasseur, who previously held the role of CEO of the Sauber Group and Alfa Romeo team principal, but the German will only take on the executive position and look to hire another figure to lead the Formula 1 team itself. Seidl used to work at Hinwil for BMW Sauber and says his return his an exciting opportunity.
Pirelli signs three-year extension with MPG
Morgan Performance Group announced today that Pirelli North America has signed a new three-year extension to supply racing tires for the growing Morgan Performance Group sports car tour which includes a 2023 nine-weekend race schedule beginning at Apex Motor Club test days in Arizona on Feb 6-7. Pirelli is among...
Red Bull Scramble Series finishes 2022 in the dunes
The Red Bull Sand Scramble returned to the Imperial Sand Dunes of Southern California for the last event of the Red Bull Scramble Series for professional and amateur side-by-side (SXS) racers. The event continues to grow, attracting 96 racers, including Red Bull Junior Off-Road Team driver Seth Quintero and Mia Chapman – well more than 2021.
Honda subsidiary registers interest in 2026 F1 regulations
Honda’s racing subsidiary — Honda Racing Corporation — has registered its interest to be a power unit supplier to keep its options open regarding a Formula 1 return in 2026. HRC currently has a technical partnership to support Red Bull Powertrains with its supply of power units...
FIA WEC set to start in Qatar from 2024
The FIA World Endurance Championship will stage it’s opening round from 2024 through to 2029 in the Gulf state of Qatar. At a ceremony in Qatar yesterday, the contract was signed that will see the FIA WEC start its season for a six-year run in what will be, by 2024, a fully rebuilt facility at the Losail International Circuit.
Sean Creech Motorsport returns to LMP3 with Willsey and Barbosa
Sean Creech Motorsport will return to IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 category with drivers Joao Barbosa and Lance Willsey set for a full season in the No. 33 Ligier JS P320. SCM joined the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2021, although Creech has competed in sports car racing for over...
AO Racing brings in Priaulx to partner Hyett in IMSA GTD
AO Racing will run the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class competition with PJ Hyett and Sebastian Priaulx in a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 R. Gunnar Jeannette, who also serves as the Director of Motorsports for the team he created with Hyett, will drive in the four endurance races. Harry Tincknell will complete the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and take on an expanded development role in the early 2023 season.
WeatherTech Racing back to GTD PRO with Gounon and Juncadella
WeatherTech Racing will compete in the GTD PRO category in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella driving the No. 79 Mercedes-AMG GT3. Maro Engel will join for the endurance races with Cooper MacNeil coming onboard for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. MacNeil, who has...
Another new engineer for Newgarden next season
Josef Newgarden will pursue his third NTT IndyCar Series championship with a third different race engineer in three seasons. With the departure of Team Penske engineer Gavin Ward to Arrow McLaren SP late in 2021, the North Carolina-based outfit hired former Pratt & Miller Engineering talent Eric Leichtle to replace Ward last season. Despite his lack of IndyCar race engineering experience, Leichtle and Newgarden combined to win five races — more than any other entry — on the way to placing second in the standings to teammate Will Power.
Vasser Sullivan Lexus retains Montecalvo and Telitz for GTD
Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo will continue as partners in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry in all 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class events. “We’re excited to see Frankie and Aaron together again campaigning the full season in the No. 12 Lexus RC F...
Action Express Cadillac to race at Le Mans in 2023
Action Express Racing will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the centenary race in 2023. The IMSA front-running squad, owned by IMSA founder Jim France, has taken up one of three automatic invitations offered by race organizers the ACO, to IMSA. The team will field...
