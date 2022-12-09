ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Audio Nightmare: Sasha Banks NJPW story, Jake Lee leaves AJPW, Stardom

By Adam Summers,Mike Sempervive
 4 days ago

Adam & Mike also talk Dragon Gate and the NJPW Tag League.

The Big Audio Nightmare is back with a big two-hour episode to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling over the past week.

This week's topics include:

  • Sasha Banks to NJPW?
  • Jake Lee leaving AJPW, others to follow?
  • Thoughts on Aussie Open, Lio Rush, and other NJPW Tag League standouts
  • A great title match in Dragon Gate
  • Full recap of Stardom's Goddesses Tag League Final show
  • Stardom Dream Queendom Preview
  • Much more!

Click below to listen for free or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click Here To Listen

