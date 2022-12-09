Big Audio Nightmare: Sasha Banks NJPW story, Jake Lee leaves AJPW, Stardom

Adam & Mike also talk Dragon Gate and the NJPW Tag League.

WWE

The Big Audio Nightmare is back with a big two-hour episode to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling over the past week.

This week's topics include:

Sasha Banks to NJPW?

Jake Lee leaving AJPW, others to follow?

Thoughts on Aussie Open, Lio Rush, and other NJPW Tag League standouts

A great title match in Dragon Gate

Full recap of Stardom's Goddesses Tag League Final show

Stardom Dream Queendom Preview

Much more!

Click below to listen for free or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click Here To Listen