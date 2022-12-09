Big Audio Nightmare: Sasha Banks NJPW story, Jake Lee leaves AJPW, Stardom
Adam & Mike also talk Dragon Gate and the NJPW Tag League.
The Big Audio Nightmare is back with a big two-hour episode to talk about everything happening in the world of Japanese professional wrestling over the past week.
This week's topics include:
- Sasha Banks to NJPW?
- Jake Lee leaving AJPW, others to follow?
- Thoughts on Aussie Open, Lio Rush, and other NJPW Tag League standouts
- A great title match in Dragon Gate
- Full recap of Stardom's Goddesses Tag League Final show
- Stardom Dream Queendom Preview
- Much more!
