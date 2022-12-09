Fairfax Police Officer Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

Lanes were blocked near George Mason University following a motorcycle crash involving a Fairfax police officer, authorities say.

The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec, 9. The officer involved has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Fairfax police.

Braddock Road continues to be closed between Roanoke River Road and Route 123. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel as the crash is investigated. Any other injuries in the collision are currently unknown.