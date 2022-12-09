ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Kehillah invites community to Short Pump Hanukkah Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kehillah and Diversity Richmond are getting ready for the Short Pump Hanukkah Party! It’s Friday, December 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gather, located at 2400 Old Brick Road. Rabbi Patrick Beaulier spoke with us about the event, the synagogue and the importance of community...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The event began November 11 and runs through January 8. It features more than ten million lights, heartwarming shows and festive fun for the whole family.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Happy 5th Birthday, Luke!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send birthday wishes to one of our favorite viewers of the show, Luke. Our friend Judy is always on the go! Today, she sent in a photo from Disney World! Lastly, we caught up with our friend Chowser looking great in their holiday sweater!. Now...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!. Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook...
WTVR-TV

Sanctuary Rescue’s ‘Dad Bods and Rescue Dogs’ calendar

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of the funniest – and finest – foster dads from Midlothian and surrounding areas are strutting their stuff for a good cause! They’re posing with pups for a fun fundraiser, Sanctuary Rescue’s 5th Annual Calendar: Dad Bods & Rescue Dogs 2023. Adri...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Vote for Female Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022. -Douglas Freeman High School Lacrosse, US Lacrosse All-American and Region Player of the Year. Emma Langley. -USA Cycling, Women’s Road Race National Champion. Lindsey...
RICHMOND, VA

