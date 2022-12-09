Read full article on original website
Federal grants help expand access to affordable internet in Connecticut
Connecticut has been awarded $5 million in federal grants to develop plans for digital infrastructure and expand access to affordable high-speed internet. The money will support ongoing work to close the digital divide in Connecticut that was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “About 20-25% of our folks have very slow...
Electrifying new buildings can reduce Long Island's home heating costs, climate activists say
Long Island climate activists rallied outside of Nassau County government buildings in Mineola on Tuesday to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to include the All-Electric Buildings Act in her next state budget proposal. It would require new construction under seven stories to operate on electricity instead of fossil fuels, beginning...
Recommended, but not required
Connecticut will not require indoor masking despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Federal dollars will help Connecticut residents access affordable internet access, former union officials from Long Island have pleaded guilty to bribery, and families are calling for the Nassau County jail to expand their visitation hours.
Former Long Island union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes
According to federal and local authorities, 11 former high-ranking union officials, most from Long Island, have pleaded guilty to receiving bribes from a construction contractor. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the illegal payments were made between 2018-2020. Arrests were made after...
Local officials pledge to foster more respectful public meetings in Connecticut
Officials from more than 50 Connecticut cities and towns have pledged to foster more respectful civil engagement in their communities. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the state’s largest association of cities and towns is responsible for the pledge. The CCM “Civility Pledge” is in response to an increase in...
Will New York lawmakers vote for a pay raise before the year is out?
New York state lawmakers are considering holding a special session before the end of the year to vote on a pay raise for themselves. While many Democrats are in favor of the idea, some Republicans say any special session should address the state’s controversial bail reform laws, too. Pay...
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed
Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
COVID cases are up since Thanksgiving. Lamont says no to mask mandate
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said there is no “need at this point” for an indoor mask mandate despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, a viral respiratory illness that is dangerous to children under age two. There are over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 compared to...
Conserve and preserve
Over $10 million in grants will go to 41 projects to preserve Long Island Sound. Connecticut municipalities take a “civil pledge” towards respectful engagement with residents. The state will receive millions in a national settlement with drugstores, and how a surge of evictions are impacting children.
10 years after Sandy Hook, Lamont pushes for tighter gun restrictions in Connecticut
As Connecticut commemorates 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Governor Ned Lamont is proposing stricter gun control measures. He plans to call on lawmakers to close loopholes in the state’s assault weapon ban in next year’s legislative session. “Those high-capacity assault type weapons probably have...
Transition, planning continues for Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey
As departing lawmakers make their final speeches on Beacon Hill this week. Transition and planning continue for the governor-elect. This week, members of the Massachusetts House who are departing will make their farewell speeches. With lots of extra space at the statehouse, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have moved into an office. Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says this move is customary and doesn’t provide any proximal advantages for Healey and Driscoll in these last weeks leading up to the inauguration.
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
