As departing lawmakers make their final speeches on Beacon Hill this week. Transition and planning continue for the governor-elect. This week, members of the Massachusetts House who are departing will make their farewell speeches. With lots of extra space at the statehouse, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have moved into an office. Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says this move is customary and doesn’t provide any proximal advantages for Healey and Driscoll in these last weeks leading up to the inauguration.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO