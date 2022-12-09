ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Federal grants help expand access to affordable internet in Connecticut

Connecticut has been awarded $5 million in federal grants to develop plans for digital infrastructure and expand access to affordable high-speed internet. The money will support ongoing work to close the digital divide in Connecticut that was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “About 20-25% of our folks have very slow...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Recommended, but not required

Connecticut will not require indoor masking despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Federal dollars will help Connecticut residents access affordable internet access, former union officials from Long Island have pleaded guilty to bribery, and families are calling for the Nassau County jail to expand their visitation hours.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Former Long Island union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes

According to federal and local authorities, 11 former high-ranking union officials, most from Long Island, have pleaded guilty to receiving bribes from a construction contractor. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the illegal payments were made between 2018-2020. Arrests were made after...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Will New York lawmakers vote for a pay raise before the year is out?

New York state lawmakers are considering holding a special session before the end of the year to vote on a pay raise for themselves. While many Democrats are in favor of the idea, some Republicans say any special session should address the state’s controversial bail reform laws, too. Pay...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed

Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
VERMONT STATE
wshu.org

Conserve and preserve

Over $10 million in grants will go to 41 projects to preserve Long Island Sound. Connecticut municipalities take a “civil pledge” towards respectful engagement with residents. The state will receive millions in a national settlement with drugstores, and how a surge of evictions are impacting children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Transition, planning continues for Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey

As departing lawmakers make their final speeches on Beacon Hill this week. Transition and planning continue for the governor-elect. This week, members of the Massachusetts House who are departing will make their farewell speeches. With lots of extra space at the statehouse, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll have moved into an office. Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says this move is customary and doesn’t provide any proximal advantages for Healey and Driscoll in these last weeks leading up to the inauguration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy