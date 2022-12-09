WWE talking with E! about new reality show involving real-life wrestling couples

Dave Meltzer says Matt Cardona's name was mentioned as a possible returning talent.

WWE is in talks with E! about a new reality show, according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer said "they are looking for legitimate wrestling couples, so some upcoming signings could relate to that if the project is finalized."

He then noted that Matt Cardona's name was mentioned as possible because of Chelsea Green's impending return to WWE. Cardona, the former Zack Ryder in WWE, was released in April 2020 and completely reinvented himself when he started working the indies.

Cardona has appeared for AEW, Impact, NWA, GCW and other indies throughout the past two years and is set to challenge for the NWA World title at the company's unannounced next pay-per-view.

WWE and E! have worked together on several successful reality shows in the past, led by Total Divas when ran for more than six years from July 2013 to December 2019. That led to the Total Bellas spinoff which ran from October 2016 through January 2021.

In November, WWE announced they are working on a Bianca Belair/Montez Ford show for Hulu.