actionnews5.com
Man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven. According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at 750 E Holmes Road, on Dec. 3,...
Landscapers shot on the job in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two landscapers were shot while working in East Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. We were told the two […]
Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after rash of violence in less than 24 hours in the city. At least four people died, and several others injured between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”. Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia...
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
Missing children in Memphis drawing more attention, but no increase in cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. In the last three days alone, MPD has posted the flyers of at least 10 children missing in Memphis on its Facebook page. Among them, 15-year-old […]
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Store owner reacts to Memphis liquor store burglarized 6 times in 6 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than two weeks, the owner of a Memphis liquor store has lost thousands of dollars because of smash-and-grab thieves. Surveillance video shows suspects robbing Gordin’s Liquor and Wine near I-240 and Lamar Avenue. And like so many other crimes like this, the thieves...
Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor. On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue. Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor...
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Body found near burned car identified by police as missing U of M student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation, was found dead, according to multiple sources. Wilson was found shot dead near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Monday night under leaves and tree limbs, independent sources close to the case told FOX13.
Man found shot and killed in Orange Mound, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday regarding a ‘man down’ call. The victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
actionnews5.com
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
localmemphis.com
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The victims have not been identified. Officers on the scene […]
