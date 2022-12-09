Read full article on original website
Sorensen completes Heart of Racing IMSA lineup
Defending IMSA GTD champion Roman De Angelis will have a new co-driver in 2023, with Danish driver Marco Sorenson joining him in the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the season. The pair will be joined by three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner and team principal Ian James to complete the driving roster for the Daytona classic.
Lucas Oil School of Racing announces $250,000 championship scholarship
Lucas Oil School of Racing has announced a $250,000 scholarship to be awarded to the winner of its arrive and drive five-event, 15-race 2023 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series. The prize is over three times the cost of the $75,000 full season entry. Also, the scholarship may be utilized by the 2023 champion to move up to an approved series. Early approved series include U.S. F4, USF2000 and TCR, and more series are pending approval.
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
SCCA reveals 2023 Time Trials National Tour
The Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty is about to enter its fifth season — that means 2023 will see a continuation of the quest for speed, mechanical creativity, and personal development for drivers. Certainly, the program’s pursuit of flat-out fun at each event will endure, too.
The RACER Mailbag, December 14
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Red Bull Scramble Series finishes 2022 in the dunes
The Red Bull Sand Scramble returned to the Imperial Sand Dunes of Southern California for the last event of the Red Bull Scramble Series for professional and amateur side-by-side (SXS) racers. The event continues to grow, attracting 96 racers, including Red Bull Junior Off-Road Team driver Seth Quintero and Mia Chapman – well more than 2021.
North Wilkesboro Speedway prepares for NASCAR future while honoring its past
North Wilkesboro Speedway might look different when NASCAR returns to the famed facility in May for the All-Star Race, but its historical feel will not be erased. Renovations are well underway to make North Wilkesboro a modern facility capable of hosting NASCAR national series events. Among the most significant updates laid out Tuesday during an update by Speedway Motorsports SVP of operations and development Steve Swift is a new wall, putting in a SAFER barrier and a new catch fence.
Kurtz steps up to LMP2 with Algarve for Michelin Endurance Cup
CrowdStrike Racing is taking a competitive step up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023 with a new LMP2 effort for George Kurtz, Ben Hanley and Matt McMurry. CrowdStrike Racing with Algarve Pro Racing will contest the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds — Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans — for the new season.
Arrow McLaren SP set for rebranding
Arrow McLaren SP will move forward with a plan it crafted earlier in the year to shorten its name to Arrow McLaren at the onset of 2023. The change removes the initials of co-owners Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson, who sold 75 percent of the team to McLaren Racing in 2021. Despite dropping “SP” from the team’s name, Schmidt and Peterson’s roles remain unchanged and both will be actively involved in the three-car effort.
Newey certain penalty amid aero rule change will affect Red Bull
Adrian Newey says the aerodynamic testing penalty that Red Bull is facing for breaching the cost cap, coupled with a change in floor regulations, will have an impact on the team’s performance. Red Bull was handed a significant fine as well as having its wind tunnel and computational fluid...
O’Ward eyeing F1 and then IndyCar return
Pato O’Ward believes he would be able to return to IndyCar in future if he ever gets the chance to race in Formula 1, so has to prioritize such a switch. The Mexican is under a long-term contract with Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar but has also tested for the F1 team and drove in FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year. While McLaren has two young drivers in the race seats in the form of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and O’Ward sees himself as a team leader in the United States, he says he’s still targeting an F1 move at some stage.
MEDLAND: What’s behind F1’s managerial merry-go-round
Stability used to be the name of the game when it came to Formula 1 team principals. Household names like Ron Dennis and Frank Williams would be in place for years. Yet somehow we’re in a position where four of the 10 teams have lost their boss since the end of the 2022 season.
Williams CEO and team principal Capito departs, technical chief Demaison also exits
Williams has announced the departures of team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison. Capito joined as CEO at the end of the 2020 season, taking over as team principal from Simon Roberts in June of 2021. He hired his former Volkswagen technical director FX Demaison in March of 2021, but the pair will now both be replaced after Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship this season.
Vasseur confirmed as new Ferrari team principal
Ferrari has confirmed former Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur as its new team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto. Two weeks after Binotto’s resignation was announced, Ferrari has named Vasseur in the role after he was heavily-linked with the position since before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vasseur arrives with a wealth of experience in motorsport, most recently leading Renault for a short while before becoming team principal and CEO of Sauber (now Alfa Romeo).
AO Racing brings in Priaulx to partner Hyett in IMSA GTD
AO Racing will run the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class competition with PJ Hyett and Sebastian Priaulx in a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 R. Gunnar Jeannette, who also serves as the Director of Motorsports for the team he created with Hyett, will drive in the four endurance races. Harry Tincknell will complete the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and take on an expanded development role in the early 2023 season.
Vasser Sullivan Lexus retains Montecalvo and Telitz for GTD
Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo will continue as partners in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry in all 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class events. “We’re excited to see Frankie and Aaron together again campaigning the full season in the No. 12 Lexus RC F...
WeatherTech Racing back to GTD PRO with Gounon and Juncadella
WeatherTech Racing will compete in the GTD PRO category in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella driving the No. 79 Mercedes-AMG GT3. Maro Engel will join for the endurance races with Cooper MacNeil coming onboard for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. MacNeil, who has...
Stella appointment means McLaren ‘won’t miss a beat’ - Brown
Andrea Stella’s promotion to team principal in place of Andreas Seidl was partly to ensure McLaren “won’t miss a beat” after recent progress, according to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. McLaren has a new team principal starting with immediate effect after allowing Andreas Seidl to start...
Craton named Official Event Merchandise Vendor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Craton, Inc. has been named the new Official Event Merchandise Vendor for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Craton, a growing merchandise, apparel, promotion and events corporation based in the greater Atlanta area, has launched a new and customized Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach eCommerce store at http://www.GPLBMerch.com in addition to planning several outdoor and indoor on-site retail locations at the 48th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 14-16, 2023.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Robin Miller’s Tough Guys series
The late, great Robin Miller produced a lot of fondly remembered content for RACER over the years, with his series of videos on the tough guys of Indy a prime example. Take a spin through the following playlist of videos recorded by Robin for The RACER Channel on YouTube from 2014-2020, starting with Sammy Sessions. You may find some nuggets of history you missed…or just want to enjoy once again.
