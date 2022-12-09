Pato O’Ward believes he would be able to return to IndyCar in future if he ever gets the chance to race in Formula 1, so has to prioritize such a switch. The Mexican is under a long-term contract with Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar but has also tested for the F1 team and drove in FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year. While McLaren has two young drivers in the race seats in the form of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and O’Ward sees himself as a team leader in the United States, he says he’s still targeting an F1 move at some stage.

2 DAYS AGO