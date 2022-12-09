Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use. Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO