therealdeal.com
Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel and 64-unit apartment building in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the property into bankruptcy.
therealdeal.com
Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
therealdeal.com
Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad
Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use. Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.
therealdeal.com
NYC brokers contend with the rise of client concerns over crime
“If it bleeds, it leads” is a guiding principle in the tabloid business, but the perceived rise of crime in New York City has leapt off front pages to residential brokers’ business. A bruising election cycle and relentless media coverage has made crime a top concern among New...
therealdeal.com
Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
Fred Ohebshalom is under pressure in Midtown from a Minnesota-based debt buyer. Stillwater Asset Management is looking to foreclose on Ohebshalom’s nine-story office building at 226 East 54th Street after purchasing the building’s debt in March. The property, between Second and Third avenues in Midtown East, provided office...
therealdeal.com
Neighbor sues Cammeby’s, Rybak to stop view-blocking project
Rubie Schron’s Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development’s three-tower project in Coney Island is on its way to becoming one of Brooklyn’s largest residential developments. But a nearby co-op and its property manager could delay those ambitions. Neptune/Sixth, at 532 Neptune Avenue, would span 758,6000 square...
therealdeal.com
Fried Frank decamps for Park Tower’s 535 Madison Ave
Fried Frank, one of New York’s top real estate law firms, is making its own move in the office market. The firm signed a lease for 14,000 square feet at Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Avenue in the Plaza District, the New York Post reported. The company is moving and expanding its conference center, which will take the building’s entire 10th floor.
therealdeal.com
Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract
Brooklyn brokers may have been guilty of aspirational pricing for the 19 luxury homes that went into contract last week. The asking prices for the 19 homes were discounted by an average of 5 percent from their initial listings, well above normal for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.
therealdeal.com
Adams’ first rezoning plan centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn are quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
