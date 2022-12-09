Read full article on original website
Related
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try
In honor of Hanukkah beginning Dec. 18, Stacker compiled a list of 15 global Jewish holiday recipes and their histories from Allrecipes.com, news reports, Jewish historical sites, and Jewish recipe developers.
US businesses pump investment into Africa at Biden summit
President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to lay out a long-term commitment to African leaders as US companies announced more than $2 billion led by technology deals for a continent where China has become a top player. Biden will deliver an address on Africa to some 49 leaders who have gathered in Washington for the continent-wide summit, the first held by a US president since Barack Obama in 2014.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
685K+
Followers
87K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0