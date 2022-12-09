Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks
The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk
Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
What Curse Word Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Every day we communicate with other people. It can be family members co-workers or just a person on the street, but how many times a day do you use a curse word to communicate? Or better yet what is the most popular curse word in Arkansas?. I have to admit...
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
A married pastor of a Texas megachurch has been restored to his position after serving a three-month suspension for Instagram messages between him and another woman.
Bus full of migrants arrives outside VP Harris' house
A bus from Texas carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived Tuesday at the gates of the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. – where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner was excited to socialize after 10 months spent in a Russian prison, quickly taking to the flight crew bringing her home to the United States.
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
Brittney Griner Steps Back Onto Basketball Court For First Time Since Release
Brittney Griner is back doing what she does best. After ten months of captivity in Russia, the 32-year-old was shooting hoops in a light workout on Sunday (Dec. 11) on a hardtop at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she’s been staying since her return, according to ESPN. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told the sports outlet that the Phoenix Mercury star center wore black Chuck Taylor sneakers, her team shorts, and a Title IX shirt when she hit the court.
3 Texas Cities Were Just Ranked Among The Best Cities In The WORLD!
Here's the 2023 World's Best Cities report.
Brittney Griner made 'personal connection' with every crew member on flight home, US official says
On Friday, WNBA star Brittney Griner landed on United States soil after being released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. After helping secure her release, one U.S. official described what it was like to be with Griner on the flight home.
Brittney Griner throws down first dunk after 10 months in Russia
There's still no word on when the basketball star plans to resume her career with the Phoenix Mercury.
Brittney Griner is 'getting appropriate mental health care' in Texas for 'reintegration back into American society,' White House says
"Our initial reports are she's in very good spirits and in good health," a White House official said of Griner, who is being treated in Texas.
Watch: Houston woman has the world's largest feet
A Texas woman who stands at 6 feet and 9 inches tall was awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.
