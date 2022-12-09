ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Brittney Griner celebrates return to US with long-overdue slam dunk

Brittney Griner celebrated her US return with a slam dunk. After nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the WNBA star was back on the court Sunday after landing in her home state of Texas days earlier. Griner, 32, donned a pair of Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt promoting Title IX — and delivered a dunk at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, ESPN reported. The 6-foot-9 hoopster — freed in a prisoner swap with international arms dealer Viktor Bout — had a light workout at the facility, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told the outlet. But Colas added that Griner isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
TEXAS STATE
BET

Brittney Griner Steps Back Onto Basketball Court For First Time Since Release

Brittney Griner is back doing what she does best. After ten months of captivity in Russia, the 32-year-old was shooting hoops in a light workout on Sunday (Dec. 11) on a hardtop at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she’s been staying since her return, according to ESPN. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told the sports outlet that the Phoenix Mercury star center wore black Chuck Taylor sneakers, her team shorts, and a Title IX shirt when she hit the court.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy