Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
oilcity.news
NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
oilcity.news
Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
county17.com
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday
The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
county17.com
New, old City Council members talk change, rebranding, economic development
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a changing of the guard of sorts for the Gillette City Council with existing, outgoing, and oncoming members gathered at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center early Friday morning. While the council’s special meeting agenda contained several items, the discussion between new and old members-...
county17.com
City of Gillette: vehicles on eight streets must be moved by 5 p.m. today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — All vehicles must be removed from certain routes of Gillette by 5 p.m. today could be towed at the owner’s expense, per city code, according to an alert County 17 received at 1:17 p.m. today. The City Administrator declared a Level I Snow Emergency as...
Sheridan Media
People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest Winners Announced
Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting & Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan. WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.
Sheridan Media
Changes Along Little Goose Creek In Downtown Sheridan To Be Discussed
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the city of Sheridan, Wyoming, will hold a public meeting on Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, beginning at 6:30pm at 612 North Main Street in Sheridan (Best Western Hotel). The purpose of the meeting is to share information on the recently initiated...
sweetwaternow.com
Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
county17.com
One dead following interstate crash west of Gillette, driver identified
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the truck driver who died Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 90 that resulted in a vehicle fire, authorities said Tuesday. Justian Browning, 41, has been identified as the driver of a large work truck involved in a...
sweetwaternow.com
Western Board Welcomes New Members
ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees welcomed three new members at their Thursday meeting: Stephen Allen, Jenissa Meredith, and Neil Kourbelas. The new board members were seated shortly after the start of the meeting, with election of new officers following soon thereafter. Dr. Veronica...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Police Log: Man found asleep in stalled, running vehicle; machetes, knives stolen in string of vehicle burglaries
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Here’s a look at some of this week’s stories from the police and sheriff’s logs. Sunday, November 13 DUI, Open Container, No Insurance, Never Obtaining UT […]
Man runs out of gas in stolen vehicle, gives police false name of suspect with warrant out for his arrest
A man was arrested after giving police a false identity belonging to a man with a warrant out for his arrest on Saturday.
