Lyman, WY

Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska

CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Courthouse to Close at 1 p.m. Tuesday

The Sheridan County Courthouse will close today at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions. In a release from the county commission, the commission said the National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions for the Sheridan County area. In order to get county employees home safely,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

New, old City Council members talk change, rebranding, economic development

GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a changing of the guard of sorts for the Gillette City Council with existing, outgoing, and oncoming members gathered at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center early Friday morning. While the council’s special meeting agenda contained several items, the discussion between new and old members-...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest Winners Announced

Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting & Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan. WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Changes Along Little Goose Creek In Downtown Sheridan To Be Discussed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the city of Sheridan, Wyoming, will hold a public meeting on Wed., Jan. 11, 2023, beginning at 6:30pm at 612 North Main Street in Sheridan (Best Western Hotel). The purpose of the meeting is to share information on the recently initiated...
SHERIDAN, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Convicted in Vehicular Homicide of Uinta County Couple

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 69-year-old Ridgeway, CO man will be serving two years in the Sweetwater County Detention Center following his conviction in the vehicular homicide death of a Uinta County couple last year. Barrie Ira Bloom pled no contest in the deaths of Steve and Emma Darlene Powell...
UINTA COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Western Board Welcomes New Members

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees welcomed three new members at their Thursday meeting: Stephen Allen, Jenissa Meredith, and Neil Kourbelas. The new board members were seated shortly after the start of the meeting, with election of new officers following soon thereafter. Dr. Veronica...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY

