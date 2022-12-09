2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale

Despite being the son of a famed architect, Lloyd Wright made his own mark with notable works, including the Hollywood Bowl’s second and third bandshells, Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, and the Taggart House in Los Feliz. While the younger Wright developed his own design language, he also incorporated signature elements that his famous father was known for, such as textile blocks that appear in Frank Lloyd Wright’s Millard House.

Sited against the Glendale hills and framed by oak and eucalyptus trees, the Mayan-inspired Derby House is celebrated as one of Lloyd Wright’s strongest achievements. Built in 1926 for businessman James Derby and his family, this well-preserved, five-bedroom home earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This home allows you to go back in time and envision all the incredible events and gatherings that took place at the property,” says Brandon Soufer of The Agency , who co-holds the listing. “My favorite room at the property is the living room, which doubles as a library or event space and features an incredible balcony, where you can take in the view and overlook any event.”

The exterior’s geometric concrete block facade seamlessly integrates with its natural surroundings; an expansive outdoor terrace overlooks a ground-level patio and lush lawn cocooned by oak trees. Four adjacent lots are included in the listing, totaling a 1.5-acre lot—making this piece of architecture history the perfect private retreat.

YEAR BUILT: 1926

LOT: 1.5 acres

INTERIOR: 3,281 square feet

BEDS/BATHS: 5/3

AMENITIES: The Derby House retains its original charm with a vintage wood-paneled kitchen and period bathrooms, including one with floor-to-ceiling, hand-pigmented pink tile. The outdoor terrace and lower-level patio are ideal for entertaining.

WHAT SETS IT APART: The landmark residence comes with rare artifacts exclusive to the home that have been passed down by each owner since 1926, including framed original blueprints, a photo album, and antique lamps.

INQUIRIES: $2.995 million; Aaron Leider, Elham Shaoulian, Drew Carlson, and Brandon Soufer, theagencyre.com

