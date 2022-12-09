ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WSET

AG Miyares secures over $10B in opioid funds from CVS & Walgreens

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that he had finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. Under Tuesday's agreements, CVS...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin said the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
VIRGINIA STATE
mediafeed.org

Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs

Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy