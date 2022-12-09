Read full article on original website
WSET
AG Miyares secures over $10B in opioid funds from CVS & Walgreens
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that he had finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. Under Tuesday's agreements, CVS...
Virginia DMV promotes ‘Start Anywhere’ for REAL ID, driver’s license, more
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles encouraged people in the state to make use of its "start anywhere" feature that allows a person to start transactions for several service online prior to heading to a DMV location for a visit.
NBC12
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
WSET
Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin said the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
Hampton Roads hospitals keep an eye on rising COVID-19 cases
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate in Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country. As of Dec. 12, Virginia was reporting 2,167,396 cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In just the past seven days, Virginia has...
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces results of Virginia Agriculture & Forestry impact study
(WSET) — During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia's...
mediafeed.org
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
WSET
Police: 2 officers fatally shot in Mississippi; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from December 4 through 11
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 28 through December 4. 'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories. Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,722 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 11,188 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,169,118 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,464 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSET
'A gentle giant:' Virginians remember Del. Ronnie Campbell after cancer battle ends
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who represented the 24th district of Virginia, is dead at 68 after his "hard-fought battle with cancer." On Tuesday morning, a statement was released to the public sharing that Campbell had died. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Delegate...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin sets special election for 4th District following death of Rep. McEachin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for February 21, 2023. The seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died on November 28 following a battle with cancer. Two longtime...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
