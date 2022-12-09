Read full article on original website
Nick Carter responds to underage rape allegations from autistic fan
Nick Carter is denying the bombshell claims that he allegedly raped a fan when she was underage back in 2001. “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the Backstreet Boys member’s attorney Michael Holtz said in a statement obtained by Page Six. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is...
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus
Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
Nick Carter Recalls "Emotional" Onstage Moment with the Backstreet Boys After Aaron Carter's Death
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. The boys have Nick Carter's back. Following the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, the "I Want It That Way" singer opened up about his emotional performance with the Backstreet Boys one day after learning the tragic news. Recalling the tearful night, Nick admitted "it was tough to get up on stage," but was grateful to have the support of bandmates.
David Archuleta slams people who left Christmas show after his gay ‘journey’ comments
David Archuleta has spoken out about fans who walked out of his Christmas show after he made an emotional speech about his gay “journey.” Archuleta is currently taking his “The More the Merrier” Christmas tour across venues in his home state of Utah. The musician said that dozens of guests left his recent show in Delta, located southwest of Salt Lake City, as he opened up about his story about coming out. He took to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday to share an upsetting email his manager received, complaining that his 15-minute speech at the end ruined the “incredible experience” of...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Longtime ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ Was 40
Stephen Boss, better known as DJ tWitch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel room at the age of 40, reportedly by suicide. His death was confirmed by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The office did not state a cause. In a statement to People magazine, Boss’ wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light...
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
Aerosmith cancels rest of Vegas residency because of Steven Tyler's continued illness
Aerosmith calls off the rest of its residency in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's ongoing health struggles. 'We'll see you in the new year!' the band tweets.
