Virginia State

Member of House of Delegates passes away, flags lowered in his honor

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia have been lowered to half-staff in honor of a member of the House of Delegates who has passed away. Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who represented the 24th House District, died Tuesday following a battle with cancer. Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered all U.S. and...
Agriculture, forestry's role in Virginia's economy has grown

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Agriculture and forestry-related industries across Virginia play a major role in the Commonwealth’s economy. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention. The study, conducted by the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave...
Grant funding to help address food insecurity

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area organizations have received grant funding to help address food insecurity. No Kid Hungry Virginia distributed more than $255,800 in grants to 17 school divisions and community organizations across the Commonwealth. According to a release, this will go toward expanding and strengthening food access...
Special election set to fill McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special election will be held in February to fill a vacant seat on Virginia’s congressional delegation. Governor Glenn Youngkin set a special election for the Fourth Congressional District for Feb. 21, 2023. Representative Donald McEachin, who had just been re-elected to Congress, passed...
Annual Brew and Buddy Run getting people in holiday spirit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, and people from all over the Commonwealth are getting into the holiday spirit. Virginians grabbed their holiday gear and headed to the sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run, which took place at the Downtown Mall.
