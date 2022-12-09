ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Effort Underway to Recast ‘Beetlejuice' Building as Community Center

New life is coming to an old building in Vermont’s Orange County, which made a cameo appearance in the cult classic movie “Beetlejuice.”. “I envision this space being the main hub for any community events,” said Kendall Gendron, as she showed NECN & NBC10 Boston the schoolhouse and Masonic lodge in East Corinth which she plans to transform into a space for community events and special programming.
CORINTH, VT
bhsregister.com

BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation

Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Officials celebrate opening of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh

Officials in Plattsburgh are attempting to address the housing crisis that continues to affect people all over the country, and the Northwoods housing development is finally complete after several years in the making. “I am absolutely thrilled the Northwoods project has finally reached the stage of completion, it addresses one...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Morristown cracks down on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is the latest Vermont community to tackle the housing crisis by cracking down on short-term rentals. The housing crisis in Lamoille County is no secret to residents or officials. “Housing in Morrisville is incredibly scarce. It’s been that way for a handful of years now,”...
MORRISTOWN, VT
Colchester Sun

How to have an impact on the Financial Year 2024 Essex Town budget as a resident

ESSEX TOWN — Since transitioning to the Australian ballot system in 2021, the Town of Essex general budget is no longer up for debate at Town Meeting Day. Instead residents must voice their questions and concerns before TMD. There are many opportunities for resident questions and comments to be...
countryfolks.com

Pig psychology in Panton

Earlier this year, during the International Workshop on Agritourism in Vermont, attendees were invited to visit different farms in the Burlington area to see they incorporated agritourism into their operations. At Agricola Farm in Panton, VT, serving suppers is their meal ticket. Co-owners Alessandra (Ale) Rellini and Stefano Pinna are...
PANTON, VT
Colchester Sun

City utility bill due date extended to Jan. 9

ESSEX JUNCTION — City of Essex Junction utility bills were mailed out to residents on Dec. 9 with a printed due date of Dec. 30, but because of delays in the printing and mailing process of the bills, the City is extending the due date. The City is available...
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy