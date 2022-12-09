Read full article on original website
Recommended, but not required
Connecticut will not require indoor masking despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Federal dollars will help Connecticut residents access affordable internet access, former union officials from Long Island have pleaded guilty to bribery, and families are calling for the Nassau County jail to expand their visitation hours.
Federal grants help expand access to affordable internet in Connecticut
Connecticut has been awarded $5 million in federal grants to develop plans for digital infrastructure and expand access to affordable high-speed internet. The money will support ongoing work to close the digital divide in Connecticut that was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “About 20-25% of our folks have very slow...
Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis sales will begin on Jan. 10
The legal sale of adult-use recreational marijuana begins in Connecticut on Jan. 10 according to the state’s Department of Consumer Protection. Sales will begin at nine retailers that have already been approved by the state for medical marijuana sales, said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull. “This is...
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed
Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
Local officials pledge to foster more respectful public meetings in Connecticut
Officials from more than 50 Connecticut cities and towns have pledged to foster more respectful civil engagement in their communities. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the state’s largest association of cities and towns is responsible for the pledge. The CCM “Civility Pledge” is in response to an increase in...
Electrifying new buildings, hundreds of bills in New York at risk of pocket veto in two weeks
Long Island climate activists rallied outside of Nassau County government buildings in Mineola on Tuesday in support of the All-Electric Buildings Act. It would require new construction under seven stories to operate on electricity instead of fossil fuels, beginning in 2024. The law would apply to all new construction by 2027.
A CT governor notified Sandy Hook families about loved ones. 'I have revisited that day many times.'
Someone had to tell them. “I'm with people who don't know where their spouse is, or don't know where their children are.”. Former Governor Dannel Malloy recalled his time in Newtown immediately following the Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead.
Mother of Sandy Hook victim building $10 million sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter
The mother of a 6-year-old girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, is building a $10 million education center and veterinary in-take facility at a sanctuary in Newtown named after her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard. “We’re going to be starting our construction efforts,” said Jenny Hubbard, Catherine’s mother,...
Electrifying new buildings can reduce Long Island's home heating costs, climate activists say
Long Island climate activists rallied outside of Nassau County government buildings in Mineola on Tuesday to call on Governor Kathy Hochul to include the All-Electric Buildings Act in her next state budget proposal. It would require new construction under seven stories to operate on electricity instead of fossil fuels, beginning...
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
Ten years after the mass school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the town has erected a memorial that incorporates many of the gifts sent to the community after the tragedy. The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
Will New York lawmakers vote for a pay raise before the year is out?
New York state lawmakers are considering holding a special session before the end of the year to vote on a pay raise for themselves. While many Democrats are in favor of the idea, some Republicans say any special session should address the state’s controversial bail reform laws, too. Pay...
