Connecticut State

Connecticut will not require indoor masking despite an increase of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Federal dollars will help Connecticut residents access affordable internet access, former union officials from Long Island have pleaded guilty to bribery, and families are calling for the Nassau County jail to expand their visitation hours.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Federal grants help expand access to affordable internet in Connecticut

Connecticut has been awarded $5 million in federal grants to develop plans for digital infrastructure and expand access to affordable high-speed internet. The money will support ongoing work to close the digital divide in Connecticut that was exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “About 20-25% of our folks have very slow...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis sales will begin on Jan. 10

The legal sale of adult-use recreational marijuana begins in Connecticut on Jan. 10 according to the state’s Department of Consumer Protection. Sales will begin at nine retailers that have already been approved by the state for medical marijuana sales, said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull. “This is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
$10 million funds 41 community projects in the Long Island Sound watershed

Over $10 million in federal grants will fund 41 projects in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont to improve the health and environment of the Long Island Sound. It’s the second largest estuary — where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean — on the East Coast, and home to millions of people and a diversity of wildlife living on its coast.
VERMONT STATE
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial

Ten years after the mass school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the town has erected a memorial that incorporates many of the gifts sent to the community after the tragedy. The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
NEWTOWN, CT
Will New York lawmakers vote for a pay raise before the year is out?

New York state lawmakers are considering holding a special session before the end of the year to vote on a pay raise for themselves. While many Democrats are in favor of the idea, some Republicans say any special session should address the state’s controversial bail reform laws, too. Pay...
NEW YORK STATE

