Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Predictive maintenance works. Why isn’t the military using it more?
Two decades after the Pentagon issued its first memo on the future of predictive maintenance, the top federal watchdog says the military still hasn’t fully reaped its benefits. A Dec. 8 Government Accountability Office report argues that lackluster oversight, a dearth of concrete objectives and little buy-in among rank-and-file...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
MilitaryTimes
Oklahoma air guard base tapped as likely armed overwatch schoolhouse
The Air Force has tentatively picked Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, as its future training hub for special operations airmen learning to fly armed overwatch planes. If officially selected, the base would change its training unit for MC-12 Liberty reconnaissance aircraft into one that brings together Guardsmen and...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force removes training unit commander at Mississippi base
BILOXI, Miss. — The Air Force has removed the commander of a key training unit at a Mississippi Air Force base, saying leaders no longer had confidence in his abilities. Second Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson announced Tuesday that she was relieving Col. William H. Hunter immediately. Hunter had led the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi since June of 2021.
Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy
Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MilitaryTimes
7 charged in scheme to smuggle military equipment to Russia
Two Americans and five Russian nationals were charged in a plot to smuggle military-grade equipment to Russia, according to an indictment unsealed yesterday by the Department of Justice. The group faces 16 counts of conspiracy and other charges related to a global money laundering scheme in which the defendants “unlawfully...
MilitaryTimes
Airmen, guardians could see revamped parental leave policy by new year
Parents-to-be who are awaiting changes to the Department of the Air Force’s parental leave policy could see that relief in the next few weeks. Last December, Congress directed the Pentagon to revise its disparate military parental leave programs to allow any qualifying service member — mothers and fathers — to receive 12 weeks of leave after a new birth or adoption, or accepting a foster child. Birth mothers are also allowed take convalescent leave in addition to those 12 weeks of parental leave.
MilitaryTimes
Historic boost in troops’ housing allowance set for 2023
Housing allowances for troops are jumping by 12.1%, on average, in 2023, defense officials announced Wednesday. By Military Times calculations, that’s the largest year-over-year percentage jump in the Basic Allowance for Housing in at least 15 years. Many service members have been hit hard over the last few years by the increased cost of housing.
MilitaryTimes
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, U.S. officials said Tuesday. The approval is likely to come later this week and...
MilitaryTimes
Sergeant killed at Fort Stewart, soldier arrested
An Army noncommissioned officer was shot and killed by a fellow soldier Monday morning at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in a building complex belonging to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The shooting happened shortly before 10:00 a.m., according to Fort Stewart garrison communications chief Kevin Larson....
MilitaryTimes
Marine Corps’ top dog promoted to private 1st class
WASHINGTON, D.C. ― It’s not often that the secretary of the Navy speaks at the promotion ceremony of a Marine who is picking up the rank of private first class. Then again, Pfc. Chesty XVI is not just any Marine. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro personally...
MilitaryTimes
Remains of Army Air Forces sergeant who died in WWII identified
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified, Defense Department officials announced Tuesday. Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin, 21, of Metuchen, was assigned to the 369th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 40th Combat...
MilitaryTimes
VA starting work on terminally ill vets’ PACT Act claims immediately
Veterans Affairs staffers immediately will begin processing new toxic exposure claims for veterans facing terminal illnesses, three weeks before other cases already pending in the system. Officials said the move will ensure that veterans facing life-threatening conditions will “receive their earned benefits and health care on the earliest possible date.”...
MilitaryTimes
Next America-class amphibious assault ship to be named ‘Fallujah’
The Navy’s America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will receive the name “Fallujah” to remember the first and second Battles of Fallujah in the Sunni Muslim province of al-Anbar during the Iraq War. The name reveal comes after American shipbuilder HII, previously known as Huntington Ingalls Industries, secured...
Comments / 0