Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now

As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
WGR550

McDermott happy with new faces making plays

The Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with the hopes of winning a second-straight divisional matchup, and fourth win in-a-row. Josh Schmit has more from head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame comments:
Syracuse.com

Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report)

Cole Beasley called it a career earlier this season after two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s reportedly had a change of heart. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run. The team is adding Beasley to its practice squad.
Yardbarker

Buffalo sports columnist fired over sexist remarks on podcast

Longtime Buffalo sports columnist Jerry Sullivan is no longer associated with the Niagara Gazette. "In light of comments made by contributing columnist Jerry Sullivan on a podcast Monday, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal have made the decision to part ways with Sullivan," the Niagara Gazette explained in a statement released Tuesday. "We do not condone misogynistic, insensitive or derogatory comments in any form. GNN Sports will remain committed to providing readership with accurate, fair and quality stories."
wearebuffalo.net

Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday

The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
New York Post

Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call

There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) S Elijah Campbell (concussion) WR River Cracraft (calf) S Eric Rowe (hamstring) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) Limited participation. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) WR...
Yardbarker

CB Tre'Davious White is valuable for Bills on and off the field

Buffalo has another weapon in the lineup as it looks to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs: former All-Pro Tre'Davious White, who recently returned from a knee injury suffered last season. The cornerback is just as important off the field as on. White is a renowned...
