Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on preparing to play the Bills: 'We're going to have to deal with the elements'
The Dolphins used heaters last week when temperatures dipped into the mid-50s at SoFi Stadium. This week, the team will be greeted by much colder weather when it faces the Bills.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now
As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Mike White
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster knows a thing or two about playing through injuries. Romo played through several during his time with the Cowboys. On Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White battled through multiple injuries, each time coming back onto the field. Romo's comment on White went viral...
Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
McDermott happy with new faces making plays
The Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with the hopes of winning a second-straight divisional matchup, and fourth win in-a-row. Josh Schmit has more from head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame comments:
Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report)
Cole Beasley called it a career earlier this season after two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he’s reportedly had a change of heart. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reported this morning that Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the stretch run. The team is adding Beasley to its practice squad.
Yardbarker
Buffalo sports columnist fired over sexist remarks on podcast
Longtime Buffalo sports columnist Jerry Sullivan is no longer associated with the Niagara Gazette. "In light of comments made by contributing columnist Jerry Sullivan on a podcast Monday, the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal have made the decision to part ways with Sullivan," the Niagara Gazette explained in a statement released Tuesday. "We do not condone misogynistic, insensitive or derogatory comments in any form. GNN Sports will remain committed to providing readership with accurate, fair and quality stories."
wearebuffalo.net
Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday
The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
Jets’ Garrett Wilson claims official had ‘crazy’ message for him after disputed call
There have been flags aplenty in the NFL this season, but Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson wonders where his might have been Sunday in a physical rivalry game against the Bills. One day after the Jets lost to its division rival, 20-12, the rookie responded to a Twitter video posted by a fan, which featured the 22-year-old wideout appearing to get hit late by a Buffalo defender after stepping out of bounds. “I ain’t got a call all season … one ref told me ‘this ain’t [Ohio] State no more.’ Crazy,” Wilson posted Monday morning. Though Wilson did not specify the official...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) S Elijah Campbell (concussion) WR River Cracraft (calf) S Eric Rowe (hamstring) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) Limited participation. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) WR...
Josh Allen performs 360 hurdle for first down against Jets
Hurdling Josh Allen is back but this time with a literal twist. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets started the game with six straight punts but Allen provided some offensive excitement. On third-and-15 in the second quarter Allen took off scrambling. Safety Lamarcus Joyner lowered his shoulder and Allen countered with a hurdle.
Jets provide injury updates on Mike White, Quinnen Williams
The Jets had a few injury scares during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. For the most part, that’s all they were, just quick scares. Head coach Robert Saleh provided updates on the injuries from Sunday, including the statuses of quarterback Mike White (ribs) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf).
Yardbarker
CB Tre'Davious White is valuable for Bills on and off the field
Buffalo has another weapon in the lineup as it looks to lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs: former All-Pro Tre'Davious White, who recently returned from a knee injury suffered last season. The cornerback is just as important off the field as on. White is a renowned...
Comments / 0