Volunteer from Alabama continues to help tornado survivors in west Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's been over a year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak tore through western Kentucky. Volunteers continue to give of their time, skills and resources to help those in need. Dennis Hinds of Alabama is one of those volunteers. A year ago, his plans were...
Calloway County instructional assistant receives Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — In a surprise ceremony, the Kentucky Department of Education and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award to Michael Wright. The award recognizes classified school employees who make vital contributions to their school districts and students' success. Wright works...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Governor appoints Cape Girardeau man to Missouri Seismic Safety Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission. Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of...
Give blood this holiday season to curb seasonal donation disruptions
As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this season, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays. Several factors can disrupt blood collection for patients across the county, according...
