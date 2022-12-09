ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

The Crab Shack brings Cajun-Asian seafood to Roslindale

This will be the business' fourth spot in the country. A new Cajun-Asian seafood restaurant has dropped anchor in Boston. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, this may be your next dining destination. The Crab Shack officially opened at Roslindale Plaza on Dec. 1, serving guests freshly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022

The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future

"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Filene's Basement to Friendly's: Why are we obsessed with the past?

BOSTON -- It can be an old video of "the running of the brides," or a stroll into the WBZ archive of commercials -- we love talking about where we used to eat or shop. Filene's Basement might be at the top of the list: "Hopping off the train on my way home from work, running in, buying a couple cashmere sweaters and run home," one woman recalled. Another said, "look for the bargains, fight all the other ladies for the bargains." Comedian and pop culture enthusiast Ken Reid can't get enough of it. "I just kept this because it's got a Filene's price...
BOSTON, MA
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

At least 70 crashes reported in Worcester as snow and ice cover roads

WORCESTER - Ice and snow covered roads led to several crashes throughout Massachusetts Sunday.There were several accidents on the Massachusetts Turnpike as central and western Massachusetts got a few inches of snow.Worcester was hit hard with police reporting at least 70 crashes there. Several people were hurt and there was property damage."Underneath the snow is really icy. It is hard for people just to walk on it, let alone cars and stuff," Worcester tow truck driver Nathan David told WBZ-TV.Worcester instituted a parking ban beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday. During the ban, parking is prohibited on main streets, emergency bus routes and streets downtown. Municipal parking garages will be free to any vehicle until the ban is lifted.  In Newton, there were multiple car accidents, including one on Route 9 west near Chestnut Street. In Merrimac, Route 495 Southbound was closed due to a crash, which seriously injured at least one person. The road reopened several hours later.Massachusetts State Police advised drivers to plan for icy conditions, including leaving earlier, clearing cars of snow completely, taking it slow and wearing seatbelts.
WORCESTER, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023

Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds of Delta passengers stranded on planes for hours, slept on cots at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Passengers on several Delta Airlines flights were stranded onboard for hours after landing in Boston Sunday night. “We were on the runway for just under three hours, and now we’re here at the airport waiting for our luggage,” said Donna Smith, a passenger on a Delta flight from Indianapolis. “We have no idea where it is or how long it will be until we get it.”
BOSTON, MA

