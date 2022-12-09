Trial Set For Man Charged In Davenport Girl’s Murder

(Marengo, IA) — The Marengo Fire Department is trying to figure out how to recoup around 80-thousand dollars in losses from fighting last week’s fire at the C6-Zero environmental material processing plant. The fire department says many of the 28 firefighters that worked on the fire now have damaged fire suits, which cost about three-thousand dollars each. The fire department has yet to come up with a solution.

MARENGO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO