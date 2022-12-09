Trial Set For Man Charged In Davenport Girl’s Murder
(Linn County, IA) — The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl’s remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins’ attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Comments / 0