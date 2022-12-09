ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays hires new executive director

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director. Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware. He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.
Delaware State Police: Make a plan instead of driving impaired

The Delaware State Police cautions motorists this holiday season to stay safe and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement across the state is cracking down on impaired driving. Speaking on a panel hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zelbey said making a...
Court and partners mull expansion of veterans diversion program

Delaware’s Superior Court, Department of Justice and Office of Defense Services are discussing expansion of the state’s Veterans Treatment Court program. The treatment court launched in 2011 as a means to divert veterans charged with nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors away from incarceration. The Department of Justice, Office of...
