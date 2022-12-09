The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director. Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware. He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.

