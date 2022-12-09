Read full article on original website
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays hires new executive director
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has named a new executive director. Christophe Tulou is not new to Delaware. He’s dedicated his career to environmental and natural resources conservation - most recently serving as Democratic Senior Counsel and Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under its chairman, Senator Tom Carper. He also was a cabinet secretary at DNREC under then Gov. Carper.
Millions of dollars are going toward addressing Delaware's opioid crisis in a new initiative
The Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission is now accepting grant applications. The Commission was created to address Delaware’s opioid epidemic by distributing grants to organizations working to treat, prevent, and reduce opioid use disorder, and the misuse of opioids. And it is now ready to start awarding money. The...
Delaware State Police: Make a plan instead of driving impaired
The Delaware State Police cautions motorists this holiday season to stay safe and not drive impaired by drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement across the state is cracking down on impaired driving. Speaking on a panel hosted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zelbey said making a...
Court and partners mull expansion of veterans diversion program
Delaware’s Superior Court, Department of Justice and Office of Defense Services are discussing expansion of the state’s Veterans Treatment Court program. The treatment court launched in 2011 as a means to divert veterans charged with nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors away from incarceration. The Department of Justice, Office of...
