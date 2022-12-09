Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
High-impact tutoring accelerates learning recovery in southern Illinois
High-impact tutoring is accelerating learning recovery in 13 southern Illinois school districts, thanks to a 25-million dollar investment of federal pandemic relief funds by the Illinois State Board of Education. The state’s initiative targets Illinois’ highest-need school districts. The Illinois Tutoring Initiative has trained and matched 490 tutors...
wsiu.org
10 Southern Illinois non-profits will receive grants from a new program by Illinois Humanities
Illinois Humanities has a new program to support the arts and humanities in rural and small towns in the state. The Foreground Rural Initiative provides funding and other resources to individuals and groups that work in the arts, culture and humanities in small towns and rural communities. These areas are...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 12.13.22
The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to provide rides for cancer patients for their Road to Recovery program. Patients can use the American Cancer Society website or app to request a ride and volunteers can view and accept the ride request. Volunteers have to be between the age of 18 to 84, have a driver’s license, pass a background check, proof of COVID-19 vaccine and have reliable transportation. To learn more about volunteering for the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org/drive.
Comments / 0