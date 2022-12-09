Read full article on original website
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
Tuesday, December 13th: Nora Ahmed, Phillip Manuel, Kathryn Frady
Legal director of the ACLU Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks several issues affecting our state and also comments on the effects of the abortion ban on health care. Jazz vocalist Phillip Manuel talks the start to his career as well as his upcoming Christmas performance at Snug Harbor in New Orleans on December 17th at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.snugjazz.com.
