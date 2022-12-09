Legal director of the ACLU Louisiana Nora Ahmed talks several issues affecting our state and also comments on the effects of the abortion ban on health care. Jazz vocalist Phillip Manuel talks the start to his career as well as his upcoming Christmas performance at Snug Harbor in New Orleans on December 17th at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.snugjazz.com.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO