Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
New Virginia transfer QB commit Tony Muskett: 'UVA is home'
When Virginia football hits the field for its home opener against James Madison on Sept. 9 next season, a large contingent from Springfield, Va., will be loud and proud as they gear up to cheer for one of their own. "It's gonna be awesome," said Tony Muskett. Muskett is Virginia's...
Georgia football commitment Joenel Aguero named MaxPreps Massachusetts Player of the Year
Danvers (Mass.) St. John's Prep four-star safety Joenel Aguero saw his prep career end in a Division 1 Super Bowl championship win, with the Georgia commitment helping his team on both sides of the field. Last week Aguero was named the 2022 MaxPreps Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Year and will be considered for the MaxPreps All-American team.
757 Colts continue national championship tradition for Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — While Phoebus and Maury were making their entrances to state championship games on Saturday, a few up-and-coming middle schoolers from the area were in Florida trying to be like the Phantoms and Commodores. "It's everything, just watching the high school teams and know one day,...
UIL State Championship live updates and game thread
The 2022 UIL Texas high school football state championships are underway in Arlington as twelve 11-man football matchups are set to kickoff over the next four days to crown the best teams per classification in the Lone Star state. Throughout Mike Roach and I have been releasing previews on each...
Terese Greene, Shenandoah, So., Guard
Greene, a sophomore from Culpeper, Va., helped Shenandoah rattle off two more wins over the past week to extended the Hornets winning streak to four straight games. Greene averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.9-percent from the field over the two victories. She opened with 14 points on 6-of-10 from the field in a 78-53 non-conference win at Mt. Aloysius. She added six rebounds, two assists, and three steals in her 24-minute shift. Greene played four fewer minutes but turned up the production in SU's 89-41 triumph over Averett. She registered 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting. She added eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. For the season, Greene leads the ODAC in scoring (14.1) and field goals made (50-of-117). She is third with 127 total points and seventh with 21 steals.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have increased by 59%.
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, December 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Monday, December 12.
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault
The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
Virginia first-time homebuyers’ programs
Virginia is for lovers — or so the state slogan proclaims — and there are plenty of reasons why someone would love to purchase a home there. Good schools, good music, good food, and great scenery, to name a few. But for first-time homebuyers in Virginia, breaking into...
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes
Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast. Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator...
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
