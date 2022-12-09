Greene, a sophomore from Culpeper, Va., helped Shenandoah rattle off two more wins over the past week to extended the Hornets winning streak to four straight games. Greene averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 60.9-percent from the field over the two victories. She opened with 14 points on 6-of-10 from the field in a 78-53 non-conference win at Mt. Aloysius. She added six rebounds, two assists, and three steals in her 24-minute shift. Greene played four fewer minutes but turned up the production in SU's 89-41 triumph over Averett. She registered 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting. She added eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. For the season, Greene leads the ODAC in scoring (14.1) and field goals made (50-of-117). She is third with 127 total points and seventh with 21 steals.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO