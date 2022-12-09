ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Truth About Cars

Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela

The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
Washington Examiner

The US is losing the developing world to China

China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
The Independent

Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi's visit

Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast met Friday in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, seeking to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes.Before a joint meeting with Xi, representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council met in a summit helmed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, further signaling his control of a kingdom still overseen by his father, the 86-year-old King Salman. Among them was Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose country now hosts the FIFA World...
The Independent

Xi Jinping’s grand welcome in Saudi Arabia compared to Joe Biden’s ‘cold fist bump’

Xi Jinping’s grand entry into Saudi Arabia that saw his Air China Boeing 747 flanked by jets of green and white smoke to represent the Gulf country’s flag has been contrasted with the lukewarm welcome received by Joe Biden during his visit to the country a few months earlier. Footage released by Saudi state television showed Mr Xi’s bombastic welcome into the Gulf country on Wednesday, also marked by a number of other displays of national symbolism and solidarity.Another set of jets sprayed red and yellow in the colours of China’s national flag, a military fly-past took place along...
Reuters

EU, ASEAN agree to deepen ties, respect Ukraine territory

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at their first summit on Wednesday a need for deeper economic ties and a respect for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com

China made a theatrical trailer for Xi’s Saudi Arabia visit

Chinese state-run media produced a dramatic, movie-trailer-style video to announce President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Saudi Arabia. Over theatrical orchestra music, the video shows Xi’s official state car being escorted to the Saudi king’s palace by a contingent of flag-bearing men on horseback. The short, 41-second video...
