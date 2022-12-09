Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Christmas Angel Program happening in Gilbert at San Tan Village
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
AZFamily
Shop local at Goodyear’s Hello Handmade Market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hello Handmade Market owner Melinda Tovar loves local makers. She’s been making kitchen towels, mugs and onesies since 2016, having started as a vendor herself with her Love You A Latte shop. Then she started throwing makers’ markets-- and still does-- at Arrowhead Mall on...
AZFamily
Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
AZFamily
Gilbert Town Council set to vote on industrial park rezoning
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. Over $300 worth of donations that were supposed to go to underprivileged children this Christmas was stolen from them this weekend. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa...
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
AZFamily
VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade is just days away!
ASU researchers are using wastewater to track viruses and diseases back to neighborhoods where they started. Firefighters receive more funding from City of Phoenix. The funding will be used to hire nearly 60 new firefighters. Adoptive mom arrested in Buckeye cold case after boy went missing in 2016. Updated: 52...
AZFamily
At least one dead after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting at an Amazon warehouse south of the Chandler Municipal Airport. Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, immediately southeast of Queen Creek and McQueen roads just after 9:30 a.m. Multiple law enforcement resources have responded, Police later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shootout. At least one person died. Earlier that morning, confirmed that one person was hospitalized. It’s not clear if that was the same person that died.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 26 minutes ago. |. A man is accused of shooting...
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.
AZFamily
ElectraMeccanica starts production of Arizona-made electric vehicles
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Electric car manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is celebrating the launch of their Arizona-made electric vehicle production in Mesa on Monday. “Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said Gov. Ducey at the production facility commissioning event. “Arizona has long been a driving force of innovation. ElectraMeccanica, with its one-of-a-kind vehicles, is further proof of that. The company adds to a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers flocking to our state.”
AZFamily
ATF called to investigate fire at Public Storage facility in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have been called to investigate a massive fire that sent plumes of smoke billowing over the East Valley this past weekend. The Phoenix Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that it will be assisting investigators on what caused the blaze. Fire officials were first called out around 7 a.m. to the Public Storage near Country Club and 8th Avenue on Saturday morning. Dozens of units responded, and Arizona’s Family crews arrived to find expansive road closures for those living in the Mesa neighborhood.
AZFamily
APS, elementary school, Trees Matter plant trees to give back to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - APS and students at a Valley school are hoping to make things a little more green in the community by planting trees!. Silvestre Herrera Elementary School and local community group Trees Matter joined with APS to plant around 30 trees on the Phoenix elementary school’s grounds. It’s part of the “Community Tree Program” where trees are planed in areas that don’t have much green space.
AZFamily
Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top coming to the Valley in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some icons are making their way to the Valley in 2023, and you won’t want to miss it. Up first in February, Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour has added 2 shows in Phoenix during Super Bowl Weekend in the Valley. On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Hart will be at the Arizona Financial Theatre. This is the first time in more than 4 years he’s paid the state a visit, so you won’t want to miss out. General sale tickets go on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. online here. LiveNation’s presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and until Thursday ending at 11:59 p.m.
AZFamily
Caring teen with soft spot for animals visits horse ranch
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leah is a kind and smart young woman who one day hopes to be a veterinarian. She loves all kinds of animals but especially horses. She stopped by Robinson Ranch to learn the ropes of taking care of some beautiful creatures. John Robinson and the crew at the ranch put Leah through the motions before she was allowed even throw a leg over her horse. “You can buckle in on the higher buckle up there,” an instructor said as Leah prepped to meet her horse Katrina.
AZFamily
Driver pulled over in HOV lane for ‘Seuss-picious’ passenger near Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week. DPS says around 8 a.m., a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard and saw a grumpy green guy in the passenger seat. It turns out the passenger was an inflatable Grinch!
AZFamily
Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old Buckeye boy
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
AZFamily
At least 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on SR-51 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way crash closed part of State Route 51 in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the SR-51 when it crash into another car near McDowell Road around 2 a.m. Video from the scene showed an SUV with front-end damage that had spun out.
Comments / 0