PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some icons are making their way to the Valley in 2023, and you won’t want to miss it. Up first in February, Kevin Hart’s Reality Check Tour has added 2 shows in Phoenix during Super Bowl Weekend in the Valley. On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, Hart will be at the Arizona Financial Theatre. This is the first time in more than 4 years he’s paid the state a visit, so you won’t want to miss out. General sale tickets go on Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. online here. LiveNation’s presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and until Thursday ending at 11:59 p.m.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO