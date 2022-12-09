ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wicked’ Films Add Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and More

By Katcy Stephan
 4 days ago

Jon M. Chu’s “ Wicked ” films have found a few more citizens of the Emerald City, filling out the already star-studded cast.

Marissa Bode will make her feature film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister. Bode, like her character, uses a wheelchair, and she has been acting since she was 8 years old. “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Lockwood & Co” star Bronwyn James also join the roster as Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University.

Additional casting includes “The Greatest Showman” standout Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik. They join previously announced cast members Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will play Glinda and Elphaba.

Variety exclusively reported that “Bridgerton” actor Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero , “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh will take on the role of Madame Morrible and Broadway actor Ethan Slater, known best for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” will portray Boq.

Jeff Goldblum, who Variety exclusively reported in October was in final talks to play the Wizard, has officially been cast in the role.

Universal Pictures’ two-part film adaptation of the popular musical, scheduled for release on Christmas 2024 and 2025, is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” revealing the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two,” Chu wrote in a statement when the studio announced the film would be split into two parts. “With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

Book writer Winnie Holzman and composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz will also collaborate on the screenplay. Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen”) will produce for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. David Stone will also produce.

