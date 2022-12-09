Gwen Stefani Makes Snow Angels With Her Elves on the Shelf in Festive New Photo

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

If there's one thing Gwen Stefani never fails at, it's a fashion moment.

The Voice coach has been killing it week after week this season, rocking modern cutouts and vintage looks.

Today, she's bringing Christmas a little early with her latest ensemble, donning a chic, one-sleeved romper with silver and red stripes in a faux snow setting.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared the festive getup on Instagram, writing, "mood bc it’s basically christmas !! ❄️🤍gx," and we're certainly feeling the same way!

In the snap, Stefani was sprawled out across the ground, laying over a layer of sugar or a similar substance. Her arms stretched out straight on either side, paused near the top of a snow angel wing pattern.

The romper she wore gave glitter-infused candy cane, sparkling even through the camera lens, and her legs were wrapped in black fishnets.

Her blonde locks fanned out around her head, and her heeled feet rested in the middle of the bottom edge of the angel shape.

She accessorized with several gold bangles and necklaces and a number of elves on the shelf lay sprinkled around her, making their own angels on the floor.

It's unclear whether the musician was all dolled up for something in particular or if she was just feeling the spirit of the season, but we're not complaining either way!