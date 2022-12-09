ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Florida teacher dismissed after TikTok video appears to show her disrupting student prayers

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

An anonymous user posted a viral video of a teacher interrupting Muslim students’ prayer at Franklin Academy Charter School in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday night.

By 2 p.m. the next day, the school had announced that the teacher was “no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.”

In the video, a group of boys begins to pray on mats laid out in what appears to be a teacher’s office. A few seconds into the video, she enters the room.

“Hold on, this is my office,” the teacher says. “And y’all doing this magic?”

The students continue to pray. At one point, the teacher says, “I believe in Jesus, so I’m interrupting the floor” and steps over them.

As of Friday afternoon, the video had garnered over 5 million views and thousands of comments, most of them asking for the teacher to be fired.

“Yesterday, a very troubling TikTok video was shared with our leadership team,” Franklin Academy said in a statement Friday. “Upon receipt of the video, organizational and school leadership began immediately investigating the situation.”

The incident also got the attention of the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR-Florida, which said it “welcomed the firing of a teacher who allegedly engaged in hate speech targeting Muslim students performing prayer at school.”

The teacher herself has not been identified. The person who posted the video also has remained anonymous, but claims to be one of the students involved.

“I literally don’t even believe what happened to me is real,” the caption reads.

Later on Thursday, the person posted an update.

“UPDATE: She got fired,” the comment reads. “Thank you to everyone who called or tried to help at all.”

Staff writer Shira Moolten can be reached at smoolten@SunSentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect in deadly Pompano Beach shooting arrested in Palm Beach County

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Pompano Beach was arrested in Palm Beach County, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Austin Henry, 27, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail before being transferred to Broward County. Henry faces one count of second-degree murder. About 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, deputies found ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaos, potential deadlocks face Broward School Board | Editorial

On the Broward County School Board’s agenda for Tuesday are seven items involving Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. They reflect the fractured politics of this critical governing body. The opener asks the board to seek an opinion from Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody or the state’s auditor general about the severance payments Cartwright approved for three former administrators. The item ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

An 89-year-old woman was raped and murdered in 1994. Now, DNA from her nightgown has identified her killer

Lillian DeCloe was an elderly woman with memory problems and little money to her name in 1994. So when a man came in through the window of her Pompano Beach home, looking for something to take, the 89-year-old dressed in a pink-checkered nightgown didn’t have anything to give him. He ransacked the house, beat her, raped her, and killed her in broad daylight. She had less than $50 in the house; ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 restaurants closed: Flies land on chocolate doughnuts, roaches crawl under wok station

A trio of South Florida restaurants were ordered shut by state inspectors last week, with issues including flies landing on chocolate doughnuts, cockroaches crawling under a wok station, and poor sanitation practices. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward superintendent keeps her job as board rescinds firing by DeSantis’s appointees

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will get to keep her job after the Broward School Board voted to rescind her firing. But her long-term future remains uncertain. Board members on Tuesday voted 5-3 to reverse a decision made by board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but they plan to review the issue again Jan. 24. And they still plan to conduct a national search for a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Broward plans 911 upgrades, it wants results ‘as quickly as possible’

Within months, technology at the 911 call centers could help dispatchers pinpoint the exact location of a caller in distress. The changes in the works also mean automatic callbacks for those who dial 911 and hang up before getting an answer. These fixes are expected in the first quarter of 2023 for the 911 system, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said. The county and the Sheriff’s ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spirit resumes flights from PBIA with jaunts to Atlantic City

Discount carrier Spirit Airlines is renewing a wager that gamblers and other South Floridians will again fly to Atlantic City this winter from Palm Beach International Airport. The Miramar-based airline plans to resume service on Thursday to the New Jersey gambling Mecca, which is home to nine casinos as well as sport betting, the latter of which is still illegal in Florida. “We have a nearly ...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One seriously injured in Miramar crash

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash that closed down Pembroke Road for hours early Sunday, police said. A van with four occupants was traveling east on Pembroke Road when it collided with another vehicle in the 8600 block about 12:45 a.m., according to Miramar police. Details were not available on the total number of people injured or the number of occupants in the other ...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

There’s still aid left for renters struggling to pay the rent. Here’s what communities are offering.

Many renters are still struggling to afford their rent after massive rent hikes, and various South Florida cities are offering aid to help. While the overall growth of rents has started to slow, rents are still significantly higher than they were a year ago. The typical rent in South Florida is about $2,827, a 16% increase from the year before. “Wages have not kept up with the rising cost of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Beatles on the Beach bringing magical mystery back to Delray: Best bets for 4-day fest

After riding out the pandemic in a yellow submarine, the Beatles on the Beach festival gets back to Delray Beach from Dec. 15 to 18 for the first time since its inaugural bash. The citywide festival dedicated to John, Paul, George and Ringo will fan out to 26 participating venues and host 40 tribute bands headlined by pop-rock icon Micky Dolenz of 1960s band The Monkees. Longtime concert ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

An 8-story project with 271 apartments is coming to Delray Beach

After months of deliberation, Delray Beach gave the green light on a controversial new eight-story apartment complex that will add 271 apartments along the burgeoning Congress Avenue corridor. The development received pushback over the size of the project and concerns about traffic, but was approved by a narrow 3-2 vote. Those in favor of the development cited the city’s need for housing as an ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fix your car at home? AutoNation acquisition will do it

The nation’s largest car dealer, AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, took another step on Monday to keep repeat business flowing by acquiring a national repair firm that will fix your car at home. The firm announced it has agreed to pay $190 million to buy RepairSmith, which is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 100 outlets in Florida. The buyout is expected to close in the first quarter ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Victor Oladipo relives his past, goal becomes creating new hope with Heat

While it is one stop short of a complete nostalgia tour, with the Miami Heat not facing the Orlando Magic on this four-game trip, guard Victor Oladipo nonetheless finds himself in the midst of reliving his past. Monday night delivered him to the place where he experienced his greatest NBA success and harshest injury reality, with the Heat opening the trip with a victory over the Indiana ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is it time for Heat, Erik Spoelstra to consider Duncan Robinson over Max Strus?

Q: I feel like Erik Spoelstra has essentially killed Duncan Robinson’s career. He went from being a premier shooter in this league to a benchwarmer who never sees the floor. He’s a mediocre on-ball defender, but a decent team defender. Are the guys Spoelstra has in the rotation materially better? The Heat have been offensively challenged and he gives consistent minutes to an inconsistent Max ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy