California State

Costco vs Sam’s Club: Which Retailer Has the Best December Deals?

By Sam DiSalvo
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QdeA_0jdLpuqB00

Stocking up for the holidays is expensive. That’s why so many people depend on warehouse stores where they can buy in bulk for cheap. Crowds are flocking to Costco and Sam’s Club to find the best deals. So, between the two, which store has the best deals? GOBankingRates looked high and low to find the best deals at Costco and Sam’s Club. Here’s what we found.

TVs

Both Costco and Sam’s Club boast huge savings on televisions right now. Costco’s most viewed deal is on a 50″ LG Class TV for $299.99, which at the time of writing, was actually out of stock online. However, the same television cost $299 even at Sam’s Club and is currently in stock. Sam’s Club is also offering a “December Savings” deal on a 65″ VIZIO TV with 4K Ultra HD for $779.00, which is $200 off the regular price. Costco doesn’t sell this exact TV but has a 65″ Samsung 4K UHD QLED LCD TV (same specifications as the VIZIO) for $999.99.

Verdict: Sam’s Club

Not only did Costco run out of inventory for their best deal, but Sam’s Club offers the same deal (actually, it’s for $0.99 less), plus a wide variety of other TV deals.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is always a hot holiday gift, and this year is no different. With the release of the Apple Watch Series 8, consumers are looking to see where they can score the lowest price on the new gadget. Costco was offering the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS for $349.99, but it’s currently sold out. Sam’s Club is selling the same model for $389.98.

Verdict: Sam’s Club

Simply due to inventory at the time this article was written, Sam’s Club is the only place the new Apple Watch is available between the two stores, so that makes it the defacto choice. However, if Costco restocks, it has the better deal on the newest Apple Watch.

Mattresses

Many consumers use end-of-year sales to upgrade their mattress, and Costco and Sam’s Club tend to have great deals. Costco is offering a Novaform 10″ SoFresh Responsive Foam Mattress starting at $339.99 for a twin and going up to $499.99 for a California king. However, these prices are only available for a limited time. Sam’s Club doesn’t carry that exact Novaform mattress, but they have the Novaform 12″ Advanced Back Support Responsive Foam Mattress starting at $469.98 for a twin. At Costco, that same mattress starts at $479.99. Costco and Sam’s Club both offer their own lines of mattresses as well. Costco’s Kirkland brand mattresses start at $899.99 for a queen (a limited time deal of $200+ off), while at Sam’s Club, you can get a Member’s Mark brand queen mattress starting at $399.00.

Verdict: Sam’s Club

Because of the cheaper price of Sam’s Club in-store brand’s mattresses, they win this one.

Cookware

Any chef on your shopping list would love a new set of high-quality cookware, and Costco and Sam’s Club are always selling these. Right now, Costco is selling a 12-piece heavy gauge hard anodized aluminum set from its Kirkland Signature Brand for $149.99, while Sam’s Club has a 15-piece hard anodized aluminum cookware set from its Member’s Mark brand for $119.98.

Verdict: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers more pieces in its Member’s Mark cookware set for less than Costco’s.

Apple iPad

The 10th Generation iPad is out, and both Costco and Sam’s Club have it in stock. Without cellular service, you can get it for $389.99 at Costco until Christmas. A new iPad will cost you $439.00 at Sam’s Club–also without cellular service.

Verdict: Costco

As long as you get your iPad before Christmas, you’ll save money by shopping at Costco.

Advent Calendar

An advent calendar makes the days leading up to Christmas a little more merry with a gift for you to open each day. Costco’s cheapest advent calendar is a Grinchmas Hot Chocolate Mix Advent Calendar for $24.99–but it’s a 2-pack, meaning you get two sets of 12 hot chocolate mixes each. That’s $12.50 per calendar. At Sam’s Club, your most affordable advent calendar is the Minhas Craft Brewery Variety Pack Advent Beer Calendar, which gives you 12 beers for $12.51. If you don’t drink, the cheapest option is the Mickey & Friends Advent Calendar, which comes with 12 ornaments.

Verdict: Costco

Though the prices are close on this one, Costco does come in slightly cheaper, plus chocolate is sure to be more of a surefire crowd-pleaser than either beer or Mickey Mouse ornaments.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Costco vs Sam’s Club: Which Retailer Has the Best December Deals?

