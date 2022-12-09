Best Deals You Can Get on ‘Green Monday’

With only weeks left before Christmas, many last-minute shoppers are hoping to save big . Retailers continue to put huge discounts on everything from stocking stuffers to luxury goods. If you are hoping to get items shipped to your home, your window is quickly closing. Luckily, there is still time with Green Monday just around the corner.

Online retailer eBay is widely credited with coining the term Green Monday in 2007. Dubbed the “busiest last-minute shopping holiday of the year,” Green Monday falls on the second Monday in December. It earned its title because it is the last Monday with at least 10 days until the big day. For online shoppers, it generally marks the last safe day to place orders before cutting the deadline too close to receiving them before Christmas.

While many retailers are still coming around to the label, Green Monday savings are out there and may offer some of the biggest savings of the year. Here are five of the best deals you can get on Dec. 12.

Tech Savings

If your holiday wish list is filled with big tech requests, Green Monday is one of the best days to do your shopping. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering several sales including $230 off of its Lenovo – Tab P12 Pro Laptop (regularly $829.99, now $599.99). While this deal may not be available on Dec. 12, there will likely be many like it. With Best Buy and other stores, many of the blockbuster savings start now with new deals every day. Smart TVs, electric scooters and kitchen goods are also on deep discounts at the electronic store.

Fashion Finds

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and J.C. Penney are only a few of the major department stores offering savings on Monday. With merchandise discounted an additional 25%-40% off, last-minute shoppers are sure to enjoy jaw-dropping deals.

Macy’s for one has fully embraced the Green Monday advertising specials on clothing, jewelry, beauty, shoes and home goods. With over half off on designer bags, bargain shoppers won’t leave empty-handed. Starting now you can score a Calvin Klein Dilan Tote Bag for $67.20 (regularly $168).

Deals of the Day

Savvy shoppers should be aware that not all retailers are advertising their last-minute deals and discounts under the “Green Monday” banner. Instead many are branding them under Deals of the Day. Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are all offering Deals of the Day featuring different discounts on this year’s must-have items.

It is important to check back frequently to see what you simply must put in your cart before the deals disappear. Since Green Monday falls less than two weeks before Christmas, it is still a good idea to check shipping dates to ensure that your fabulous finds will still arrive in time to be wrapped and placed under the tree. Check out Amazon’s Epic Deals for astronomical discounts on overstocked items.

eBay Discounts

It makes sense that some of the best deals in town would come from the company that created the last-minute shopping holiday. EBay is offering significant savings on all types of products including up to 70% off home furnishings and up to 40% off top gaming gear.

It looks like the early bird doesn’t always get the worm since some of the biggest deals were saved for procrastinators. Get rewarded with online doorbusters this Green Monday!

